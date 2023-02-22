Wednesday Word

This Saturday is Winter Jam. For the most part, it has been a Greensboro mainstay since the mid-90’s. There was that one time it came to Winston and another year off for Covid. Once known as January Jam, it was birthed in the Triad one year after it’s inception in Greenville, SC. That first year was actually held in the old War Memorial Auditorium on the Coliseum grounds. How things have changed.

A plethora of artists portraying a variety of musical genres have played the event. A number of special guests have been featured from Sadie Robertson to Louie Giglio to Bello the Clown. A few years ago, Winter Jam was rated the number two tour in the world for total attendance.

At one point or another, probably most every youth group has represented by standing in line to get in, trying to find seats together and making sure everyone gets back on the bus for the ride home. Family excursions, Date nights and Group outings have made Winter Jam a destination for years. You are bound to see someone you know, meet someone for the first time and discover just how far people will drive for a concert like this.

As the tour rolls back into town this weekend, the WBFJ family invites you to join us for an experience unlike any other. No ticket? Doesn’t matter – only $15 at the door. Next week, when we look back, we will no doubt see how God worked and lives were impacted for the Kingdom.

“Come, let us worship and bow down, let us kneel before the Lord our Maker.” Psalms 95:6

We’ll see you at Winter Jam Saturday!

Wally