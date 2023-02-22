WHAT'S NEW
FREE Ultrasounds this Saturday

February 22, 2023

Triad Pregnancy Care is offering FREE ultrasounds.

This Saturday, Feb. 25th from 9am-5pm.

Location: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd. Greensboro

If you are 6-16 weeks and would like a free ultrasound, please reserve an appointment.

 

Call or text us: 336-864-1107
All ultrasounds will be reviewed by our nurse manager and medical director.

 

You will receive…
• ultrasound images
• $20 visa gift card
https://triadpregnancycare.org/ultrasound/

https://triadpregnancycare.org/

