FREE Ultrasounds this Saturday
February 22, 2023
Triad Pregnancy Care is offering FREE ultrasounds.
This Saturday, Feb. 25th from 9am-5pm.
Location: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd. Greensboro
If you are 6-16 weeks and would like a free ultrasound, please reserve an appointment.
Call or text us: 336-864-1107
All ultrasounds will be reviewed by our nurse manager and medical director.
You will receive…
• ultrasound images
• $20 visa gift card
https://triadpregnancycare.org/ultrasound/
