Thursday News: Feb 23, 2023

Record HIGH for today is 74 degrees set back in 2017. Average HIGH is 55 degrees.

Tree pollen levels VERY HIGH today (Thursday) https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is National Collegiate Day of Prayer

Asbury University will livestream portions of their ongoing ‘revival’ services later today. CBN News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_R4R1O9zpE

*Early Bird pricing ends TODAY (Feb 23)

Interested in Homeschooling? The ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference is planned for May 25-27, at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Registration at www.nche.com/thrive/

Nationally Recognized Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Fun Teen Activities, College Fair and more!

Featured Speakers include Dr. Bill Brown, Colson Center for Christian Worldview

Baby Bottle Campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy happening through the month of February at select Chick-Fil-As in Forsyth County.

“Coast to coast” A massive winter storm is affecting millions of Americans.

The storm has dumped more than 40 inches of snow in Wyoming and 32 inches in Montana over the past two days. Out West, in an extremely rare event, some parts of Southern California (including the mountains near LA) will be under blizzard warnings beginning Friday – the first blizzard alert of its kind since 1989.

Meanwhile, the Southeast (including North Carolina) is enjoying unseasonably high temperatures this week! CNN

One car dealership in Lexington would like to have their cars back?

Thieves broke into Capitol Chevrolet early Sunday morning, broke into the lockbox for the keys, and took off in seven brand-new cars.

Security footage caught it all at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington. The suspects rode off in Corvettes, Camaros, and a BMW, stealing more than $300,000 worth of new cars – and they didn’t just hit the dealership once; they came back in the same night and stole more cars. The investigation continues…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/cars-stolen-off-lexington-nc-dealership-lot/

Nearly three weeks since the toxic train wreck in a small Ohio community, the NTSB is expected to release its preliminary report on the derailment today. The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in as Ohio residents report health problems from the toxic train derailment. CBN NEWS / CNN

In the ‘dairy’ or non-dairy section of your grocery store, there are likely shelves of plant-based dairy alternatives including…oat, almond, soy, cashew, coconut, flaxseed, hazelnut, macadamia nut, oat, pea, peanut, pecan, quinoa – and the list goes on. To help streamline the confusing array of products, the FDA issued new guidance on Wednesday that requires companies to better explain how these products compare with dairy milk.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/22/health/fda-plant-milk-guidance-wellness/index.html

FREE Ultrasound Appointments!

Triad Pregnancy Care is offering FREE ultrasounds.

This Saturday, Feb. 25th from 9am-5pm.

Location: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd. Greensboro

If you are 6-16 weeks and would like a free ultrasound, please reserve an appointment.

Call or text us: 336-864-1107

All ultrasounds will be reviewed by our nurse manager and medical director.

You will receive: • ultrasound images and a $20 visa gift card

https://triadpregnancycare.org/ultrasound/

https://triadpregnancycare.org/

February is American Heart Month

Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

*Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health

and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Do you have a cute rescue pet and a pair of bunny ears?

If so, your rescue pet could be a star this Easter. The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year, and this year, Cadbury is looking for one special rescue pet to star in the ad. Submissions are open through Thursday (Feb 23). The ad is set to air in March.

https://www.cadburytryouts.com/home

The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6. Fans will have until March 14 to cast votes.

https://myfox8.com/news/cadbury-searching-for-rescue-pet-to-star-in-2023-easter-ad/

State High School basketball post-season games

Lots of area schools will continue on toward state championships. Score here…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-basketball/nchsaa-releases-preliminary-brackets-for-high-school-basketball-playoffs

College Hoops

CIAA Tournament in Baltimore

WSSU Rams (men’s team) beat St. Augustine’s (65-49)

The Rams will play Claflin on Thursday night in quarterfinals

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-men-draws-fifth-seed-for-this-weeks-ciaa-tournament-in-baltimore/article

ACC Hoop action last night

NC State over Wake Forest (90-74)

UNC outlasting Notre Dame (63-59)

http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference