Wednesday Word

April 5, 2023

Never give up. Eagerly follow the Holy Spirit and serve the Lord. Let your hope make you glad.

Be patient in time of trouble and never stop praying. Take care of God’s needy people

and welcome strangers into your home.”   Romans 12:11-13 CEV

 

“It’s just a building. We (the people) are the church”

Palm Sunday services were held outside New Commandment Church of God in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Pastor Eddie Miller boldly stated that no damage nor destruction, debris nor devastation could intervene with Sunday’s message, despite his sanctuary now in shambles after deadly storms that ripped through Arkansas last Friday.  Pastor Miller led a lively Palm Sunday service with a passionate sermon. The focus: The church (specifically New Commandment Church of God) was chosen to send out a message of hope and healing, even in the middle of destruction.

 

“I didn’t want (my) congregation to feel incomplete or hopeless,”

 “Even though we was punched, we didn’t go out. We’re (still) here…” Pastor Miller

 

To add to the sorrow, the church just paid off their mortgage four weeks ago.

While it may take years, Pastor Miller says (they) will reconstruct the church on these same grounds – in the community that he has been called to serve.

 

“God planted us here. I dare not go anywhere. Yes, we gotta be real right here.”

 

New Commandment Church of God in Jacksonville, Arkansas experienced the worst of Friday’s EF-3 tornado that ripped through central Arkansas. Dozens of tornadoes were spotted across 11 states this past weekend. At least 32 people lost their lives in severe storms.  Source: NewsNation  https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/arkansas-church-destroyed-by-tornado-holds-service/

 

Update: Samaritan’s Purse deployed a Disaster Relief Unit—one of their tractor trailers filled with supplies and equipment— in Little Rock early Sunday morning. Volunteer teams are already on the ground working in several states.  If you are interested in serving with Samaritan’s Purse in Arkansas, Tennessee, or Indiana, please check spvolunteer.org for details.

 

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible,

but not with God; all things are possible with God.'”   Mark 10:27 NIV

-Verne

 

 

 

