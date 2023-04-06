Thursday News: April 06, 2023

Today is Maundy Thursday. Jesus and the Disciples preparing celebrate Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus. Thursday’s events are recorded in all four Gospels.

*‘Maundy’ is translated ‘mandate’ or ‘command’

Jesus saying to his disciples, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35

Passion Week Timeline. From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday, follow Jesus and his disciples this week on the News Blog

Spring Career Fair (TODAY from 10am – 2pm)

Location: Koury Convention center in Greensboro. 500+ jobs available…

*Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons located on 3121 W. Gate City Boulevard.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is giving away $20,000 dollars.

Church members will pass out two-hundred $100 Food Lion gift cards to those in need starting at 8am Friday morning.

UPDATE: Update: Due to an overwhelming response, the giveaway has been moved to the church campus on 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

*The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Update: That missing Davidson County teenager (15-year-old Shaina Rose Trail, last seen March 29) has been ‘found safe’. There will be a press conference at 11:30am this morning to offer more details about the case. https://www.missingkids.org/home

The Shroud of Turin has generated excitement and controversy for centuries.

Some consider it to be the burial shroud of Jesus Christ, while others believe it’s a medieval forgery. The latest scientific evidence conducted in Italy dates the shroud back some 2,000 years…and the image on the cloth is 3-D? Read more on the News Blog…

Fun Easter Facts: Nine out of 10 people celebrating Easter will buy candy.

Over half of parents (66%) will make their children – Easter baskets.

*The most popular items in a child’s Easter basket?

Chocolate bunnies (58%), individually wrapped candy (48%),

arts and crafts (40%), and loose, chewy candy (40%). Source: WalletHub

‘Jesus Revolution’ will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 26.

The movie will available for ‘digital home video’ purchase beginning Tuesday, April 11.

In Theaters. ‘His Only Son’ (the new Bible-based film re-telling the story of Abraham and Isaac) was well attended this past weekend- landing in third place at the Box Office in its opening. *The first theatrical release from Angel Studios, “His Only Son” had a production budget of $250,000. Box Office Mojo reports His Only Son took in more than $5.5 million, placing behind John Wick: Chapter 4. Wow!!

State representative Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County is switching parties. Cotham (who won her seat in Raleigh as a Democrat back in 2022) will now be joining the Republican party as their 72nd member, giving the GOP a supermajority in the House in Raleigh. The move gives the GOP complete veto-proof control of the General Assembly. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/state-representative-tricia-cotham-announced-wednesday-that-she-officially-has-switched-political-parties-democrat-republican/83

Changes coming? The Carolina Panthers are expected to unveil new uniforms before they make the first pick in the NFL Draft on April 27. Panthers ‘players’ jerseys’ are available at a discount on NFLShop.com. https://myfox8.com/sports/football/carolina-panthers/carolina-panthers-to-redesign-uniforms-reports/

Allergy Alert for TREE and GRASS pollen for Thursday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Remodeling. The Chick-Fil-A in Lexington will be closed (due to remodeling) beginning Tuesday afternoon (April 11) at 2pm. All re-opening updates will come through their Facebook page during last week of the month. *The CFA Lexington location located at 75 Plaza Parkway.

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county library locations. Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Serious accident (10:30am)

52 SB CLOSED near Clemmonsville Road

Expect major delays in that area through lunchtime. NCDOT