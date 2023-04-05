RESURRECTION ROLLS
April 5, 2023
A fun Easter treat that teaches children (and adults) the real reason behind the celebration of Easter. These resurrection rolls are so easy to make and absolutely delicious! Great activity for the kids or grandkids…
RESURRECTION ROLLS
Recipe: https://www.yummyhealthyeasy.com/easter-resurrection-rolls/
Video: https://www.facebook.com/WBFJ.FM/videos/285845739816379
Previous Post « ‘His Only Son’ surprises Hollywood
Next Post Wednesday News: April 05, 2023 »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.