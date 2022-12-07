Wednesday Word

This day is the date that “lives in infamy.” Of course I’m referring to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941… 81 years ago today.

2,532 total lives were lost that day. Which also means 2,532 Souls crossed the threshold of Eternity. You have to wonder how many were prepared… Saved? Thing is, only those individuals know for sure.

What about you? Do You know For Sure if You are prepared… ready… Saved? Some think we don’t know until we arrive. I beg to differ. Romans 10:9-10 makes it clear…

9) That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10) For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Put simply… Believe in the LORD JESUS, and Prove that belief with the words you speak… the confession that you make… and You Will Be Saved!

In GODS Eyes, That is the day that becomes Your day of infamy, as all the Angels and Heaven Rejoice!

TRACY