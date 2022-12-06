Year End Tax Prep

Keith Hiatt, ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro shares more with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about strategies regarding Year End Tax Preparation. Listen now…

Think of it as a ‘financial check-up’ before December 31. Start your year-end rough estimate of your taxes and financial situation NOW to help avoid surprises and identify actions to take to reduce tax burden before the ‘new year’.

Items discussed include…

#1 thing we all need to do NOW before tax season in the Spring.

Estimate your 2022 and 2023 taxable income soon.

Charitable giving before December 31.