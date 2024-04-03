Matthew 28:18-20 –

18) And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.

19) Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:

20) Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

For this First Wednesday WORD after Easter I wanted us to be Reminded…

…First of all that JESUS IS ALIVE! … Second, that (according to Verse 18)

“ALL Power in given unto JESUS in Heaven AND in Earth.”

It’s Important that we not only SEE This – but that we UNDERSTAND This! – And it Starts – for US – with the Third Word in Verse 19 – “…THEREFORE…”

One Preacher used to say – “When you See a ‘Therefore’ in the WORD of GOD… FIND OUT—WHAT It’s THERE For!”

THIS “Therefore” is JESUS giving us Specific Instructions Before HE prepares to take HIS Heavenly Flight. – — And what ARE We Instructed to Do? – — To Teach ALL Nations, and Baptize them in the NAME of the FATHER, and of the SON, and of the HOLY GHOST! – — But WHAT are we Supposed TO TEACH Them?… …

…To OBSERVE (to guard from loss or injury by keeping the eye upon) ALL THINGS that JESUS has Commanded Us to Do! – — John 13:34-35 (JESUS Speaking) –

34) A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.

35) By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.

But this is NOT just a – “Preachy-Teachy—Do as I Say (not as I do)” – thing! THIS is Teaching By EXAMPLE! – The SAME Example we just finished hearing about for yet Another Easter—the Example of JESUS CHRIST! – — The Example of HIM Laying Down HIS Life for US—and NOW it’s Time for US to “Take Up OUR Cross—and FOLLOW HIM” (IN HIS Example)!

You SAY You are a “CHRISTIAN?” – You SAY You are a “BELIEVER?” – Then it’s High Time for US to PROVE That LOVE by OBEYING THE COMMANDMENT of Our LORD JESUS CHRIST!

Ready… …Set… …GO YE!!!