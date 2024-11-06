Wednesday Word

It’s the day after the election, and all throughout the nation, people have had the outcomes they prayed for, and others have had outcomes that they did not!

I have found myself praying Lord your will be done as long as your will is my will. Have you been there? Only to be convicted and lay it all at the feet of Jesus. My will, this nation, these elections, Lord, I beg You, Your will be done. Through this process as in many others, I have learned to trust in Jesus, I have learned to trust in God!!

No matter who is president of the United States of America, our King Is Jesus!!!! No matter which political side you are on if you know Jesus as your Savior, Lord, and King, we rest in Him. We have no choice but to submit our will to Him and walk in faith knowing that He loves us and He will never, ever forsake us!!!!!! As followers of Jesus, first, and citizens of these United States second, Jesus commands that we love one another, love our enemies, putting others before us! We must work together, and pray for our leadership, especially, if it was not who we wanted to win the election. We cry out to our God to change hearts and minds as only He can!!!! He is our only Hope!!!!!

*This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice in it! *Psalm 118-24 No matter who is elected to office, I will rejoice because our God is good, faithful, kind, trustworthy, and true! He alone is our provider, our source for everything we need!!! We don’t put our trust in man, but instead into the righteous right hand of our God

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand”. Isaiah 41:10

Join me as I sing an anthem of the blood-bought redeemed child of God;

From my mother’s womb

You have chosen me

Love has called my name

I’ve been born again

Into Your family

Your blood flows through my veins

I’m no longer a slave to fear

I am a child of God

I’m no longer a slave to fear

I am a child of God (No Longer Slaves-Bethel Music)

as well as an anthem of a proud American;

I’m proud to be an American

Where at least I know I’m free

And I won’t forget the men who died

Who gave that right to me

And I’d gladly stand up next to you

And defend Her still today

‘Cause there ain’t no doubt

I love this land

God Bless the U.S.A. (God Bless The USA-Lee Greenwood)

Blessings,

bonnie