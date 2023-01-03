Here we sit at the start of another New Year.

“365 blank days staring us in the face waiting to be written. What story will those 365 days tell at the end of this year? That is kind of a daunting question to ask yourself. And yet most people do ask it. It is why we write resolutions and set goals. I have written blogs on how to motivate yourself to keep your resolutions and tips for keeping your resolutions . I believe there is real value in setting goals for the year. But today I want to talk about a different idea to consider as you start a new year. I’ve heard it referred to as One Word for the New Year or One-Word Resolutions. Essentially – you pick one word that encompasses how you want to approach the New Year…” -Dawson McAllister, Author, radio host, youth speaker, founder of the Hope Line. https://www.thehopeline.com/one-word-for-the-new-year/

Actress Candace Cameron Bure posted that her word(s) for the year are CONFIDENCE and JOY…

“I will have confidence in the Lord (not just in myself) and joy through every trial, hardship and circumstance because He has paved and lit my path. He calls us to endure. Which brings us proven character and hope, which does not disappoint. I will listen, learn, and follow His calling and have confidence and joy no matter what the year may bring. May you know God’s peace more than ever.”

Reminder from the Advent Season… The words “joy,” “rejoice,” or “joyful” appear over 400 times in the English Standard Version of the Bible. May we choose ‘JOY’ in 2023. https://openthebible.org/article/21-bible-verses-about-joy/.

“…do not be grieved, for the JOY of the Lord is your strength.” Nehemiah 8:10

“For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” Romans 14:17

So, what’s your ‘word’ for the New Year? Join the conversation on our Facebook page.

https://asymphonyofpraise.com/blog/how-one-word-replaced-every-new-year-resolution