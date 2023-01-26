Elkin Valley Baptist Church scammed

Scammed! The congregation of Elkin Valley Baptist Church were expecting to be worshiping in their brand-new sanctuary by May of this year, but construction has been derailed – after more than $793,000 dollars the church had raised for the project was ‘stolen by internet scammers’ (using a ‘cloned’ email). ‘While they hope to continue, as much as possible, with the construction’, Senior Pastor Johnny Blevins telling the Elkin Tribune that ‘they have no idea if any of the stolen funds will (ever) be recovered’. The FBI is currently investigating the crime. The church, founded in 1884, had been saving for the new sanctuary for 7 years! https://www.elkintribune.com/news/41328/793k-stolen-from-elkin-valley-baptist-church

A GoFundMe site has been formed if you would like to help…

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cybercrime-tragedy-halts-church-construction