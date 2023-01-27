Friday News: Jan 27, 2023

Today is ‘International Holocaust Remembrance Day’

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2023/january/remembering-the-future-on-holocaust-remembrance-day

Sad news: Billy Packer, Wake Forest basketball alum and longtime college basketball commentator has passed away at a hospital in Charlotte on Thursday. Packer was 82.

Billy Packer attended Wake Forest and played for the Demon Deacons’ basketball team from 1958 to 1962 (according to WXII 12). He helped lead Wake to its 1962 Final Four appearance under head coach Bones McKinney. After graduating, he briefly served as an assistant coach at Wake Forest before diving into a career in broadcasting in 1972.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/longtime-analyst-wake-alum-billy-packer-dies/42681776

College Hoops

Wake Forest (men) will host NC State at the Joel on Saturday (1pm tip-off).

Good News: Novant Health Inc., one of Forsyth County’s largest employers, is increasing its minimum wage from $15 to $17 dollars an hour effective March 3.

More than 4,400 Novant Health team members systemwide will benefit from the living wage increase. https://journalnow.com/business/employment/novant-sets-living-wage-increase-of-2-to-17-about-4-400-employees-to-benefit/article

The Carolina Panthers will soon have a new head coach. Former Panther QB Frank Reich, will become the sixth Panther head coach in franchise history. www.wxii12.com/article/panthers-hire-new-head-coach-frank-reich/42677505

Oreo’s latest limited-edition cookie: The ‘Most OREO’ Oreo cookie?

It’s an Oreo stuffed with Oreos. The cookie is made with the usual chocolate wafers, filled with a creme that has Oreo bits mixed in (think cookies-n-crème).

‘Most OREO’ Oreo cookie will hit shelves starting on Monday (Jan 30) ($4.99). https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/business/oreos-new-flavor/index.html

Headline of the Morning “Bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera”

A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres. These cameras are set to passively capture photos and videos that help give insight into the movements and habits of the local species. Seems that this ‘bear’ has been either busy or bored. 😊

https://myfox8.com/offbeat/colorado-bear-takes-400-selfies-on-trail-camera/

Business update in Greensboro

Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses open according to Fox 8…

*The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based Golden Ticket Cinemas.

*The Habit Burger Grill will be taking the space once occupied by Chick-Fil-A, which moved across the street last year. The fast-casual burger place opened its 300th location in 2021. Other NC locations include Clemmons and Burlington.

*And…a Lowe’s Home Improvement Outlet Store, a first-of-its-kind shop in North Carolina, is coming to Brassfield Shopping Center by this summer. They will carry discontinued Lowe’s items, dented or scratched appliances and out-of-season items from Lowe’s Hardware. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/new-movie-theater-habit-burger-among-businesses-coming-to-brassfield-shopping-center-in-greensboro/