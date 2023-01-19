WHAT'S NEW
Home Kirk Walden: ‘Compassion in Action’ is the Pro Life mission

wbfj-verne
January 19, 2023

Kirk Walden is an author, speaker and champion for ‘life’. Kirk has been on the frontlines fighting for the unborn for over 40 years!

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life’ month

A memorable victory for Life                                                        The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (through the Dobbs case) last June (Friday, June 24, 2022). After the US Supreme court ruling in the Dobbs case last summer, Kirk shares his insight into what the Pro Life ‘mission’ should be going forward into 2023. Last summer, the US Supreme Court (through the Dobbs case) struck down Roe v Wade. Kirk explains that ruling and what is means moving forward for the Pro Life movement into 2023.

Pro Life: A refocus for 2023. Kirk suggests the fight for life is now at the state level and Pregnancy care centers are even more relevant. Plus, a shift from the political and more ‘church’ involvement is key. Now is the time to better reach the culture with our pro-life message

MYTH: ‘Christians are only interested in saving babies’?      Not true, Kirk explains that there are many ways that local Pregnancy Centers assist women and men in a crisis pregnancy situation.

Kirk is an excellent communicator on the culture and Pro Life. Learn more about Kirk Walden at www.kirkwalden.com

 

 

