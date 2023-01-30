Monday News: Jan 30, 2023

Moving ‘south’? For the first time in history, the South outgrew other U.S. regions, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. While the Northeast, Midwest and portions of the ‘left coast’ lost residents, the ‘south’ grew by 1.3 million new residents. The top four states with the biggest growth in 2022 include Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. https://myfox8.com/news/us-population-center-trending-toward-south-this-decade/

The city of Winston-Salem has a new top cop.

Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. will lead the department ‘effective immediately’. BTW: Former police chief Catrina Thompson’s last day was on Dec. 31 (2022) after spending nearly 30 years on the force and five years as chief.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-announces-new-police-chief-effective-immediately/

At the Box Office…

“Avatar: The Way of Water” remains at #1 in theaters for the 7th weekend in a row.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/release/rl3337192193/?ref_=bo_we_table_9

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist (#9 in its first weekend in theaters)

The latest ‘film’ based on Tim LaHaye’s and Jerry Jenkins’ incredibly popular Left Behind book series. The only light after the world falls into chaos is a charming new leader who rises to the head of the UN, but does he bring hope for a better future?

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/left-behind-rise-of-the-antichrist-2023/

Today is Bubble Wrap Appreciation day

Interesting facts…😊

Bubble Wrap® was originally invented as wallpaper

Fifty years ago, two guys (Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes) created three-dimensional wallpaper from sealed air pockets between shower curtains. They thought people would love the groovy design, but Bubble Wrap’s destiny was function over fashion. A great packaging material was born.

Bubble Wrap® was almost an official toy

Bubble Wrap made it to the National Toy Hall of Fame finals in 2016. It was up against other serious contenders. While it didn’t make it in, we hope it will one day.

Popping Bubble Wrap® relieves stress

Toss out that stress ball, give me some bubble wrap

head towards your latest package instead. According to research by Sealed Air Corporation, one minute of popping Bubble Wrap® can reduce stress levels as much as 33% – the equivalent of a 30-minute massage.

https://www.veritivcorp.com/blog/4-shocking-fun-facts-about-bubble-wrapr

What’s for dinner? Look in your freezer…

Nutritionists agree, frozen foods are essential to saving time (and money).

“Frozen items are one of the best ways to never say ‘what’s for dinner?’ suggests nutrition writer Laura Burak. “Stocking up with lots of nutrient-packed foods that you can simply heat and eat (or blend and sip), will save you time, money, and can be much healthier than ordering take-out again.” Some of the foods to pop in the freezer include berries, corn, fish and meats, and yes pizza. What do you like to pop in the freezer??

https://www.eatthis.com/grocery-items-always-buy-frozen/

The beating death of Tyre Nichols (a 28 year old black male) at the hands of five Memphis police officers (who are also black) has touched off a fresh debate on what needs to be done to fix (some of) America’s ‘policing practices’.

Christian leaders expressed grief and offered prayers after footage of the incident was released late Friday. GOP Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there was “no law that can stop that (kind of ) evil” when asked about the death of Tyre Nichols. “What strikes me is a lack of respect for human life. So, I don’t know that any law, any training, any reform is going to change…”

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/01/29/jim-jordan-on-tyre-nichols-death-no-law-can-stop-that-evil/

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs VS Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl 57

*Superbowl XVII (57) set for February 12, 2023

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Broadcast on Fox.

College Hoops: Rams to play at the Joel. Winston-Salem State Rams’ biggest game of the season – against Livingstone – will now be played on February 18 (4pm) at the Joel Coliseum. Women’s game at 2pm. It’s also Senior Day for both teams.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssus-final-home-game-on-feb-18-against-livingstone-has-been-moved-to-joel-coliseum/article

‘Tragic’ 14-year old Denim Bradshaw lost his life during a bull riding competition Saturday evening. The rodeo was being held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King. https://journalnow.com/news/local/accident-and-incident/14-year-old-boy-dies-after-being-thrown-from-a-bull-at-rodeo-in-king/article

Lisa Loring, best known for her role as ‘Wednesday Addams’ in the original 1960s TV show “The Addams Family,” passed away on Saturday. She was 64.

A press release stated that Loring had “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”

www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/entertainment/lisa-loring-wednesday-addams-dead-intl-scli/index.html

January is Sanctity of Human Life month

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center.

