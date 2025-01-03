WHAT'S NEW
FEMA Disaster Assistance Deadline Extended till Feb 6, 2025

January 3, 2025

Update: The deadline to apply for Disaster Assistance through FEMA has been extended to February 6 (2025) for people in 39 North Carolina counties (including Forsyth, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes) effected by Helene back last September. 

www.des.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/12/31/deadline-apply-disaster-unemployment-assistance-extended-february-6

 

Have you been out of work due to the effects of Hurricane Helene? Applications for benefits can be filed at www.des.nc.gov/dua, or call 919-629-3857 (8am -5pm weekdays)

 

Helene Disaster Assistance for Homeowners and Renters extended till Feb 6. There are several ways to apply.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center in your community…https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362.

Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov

https://www.ncdps.gov/news/press-releases/2024/12/30/helene-disaster-assistance-extension-announced

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

 

