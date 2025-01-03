Friday News for January 03, 2025

Wind Advisory: Northern mountains and Foothill communities thru Sat morning including Surry and Wilkes in our listening area

Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. Winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Scattered power outages may result.

The Triad: rain with a chance of ‘freezing rain’ late Sunday night into early Monday morning with overnight temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

Top 5 states people are moving to? Texas, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the latest ‘migration data’ from U-Haul showing one-way customer moves throughout the U.S. in 2024. Press Release

College Football (last night)

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame advancing to the College Football Playoff semi-finals.

Gator Bowl: Duke was blown out by Ole Miss last night

*(Tonight) Dukes Mayo Bowl in Charlotte: Vginia Tech vs Minnesota (7:30pm)

Survey: Americans love sandwiches!

Grilled cheese, chicken, and turkey are some of our favorite sandwiches.

Lower on the list: ham (27%), tuna (24%), egg (21%), PB&J (21%), and meatball sandwiches (19%). https://studyfinds.org/americas-favorite-sandwich

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, January 3, 2025

St. Matthews Episcopal Church (Salisbury St in Kernersville) = 11am – 3pm

Salem Chapel in Winston-Salem = noon – 4pm

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Immaculate Heart of Mary (Johnson Street in High Point) = 8am – 1pm

New Day Fellowship in High Point = 9am – 1pm

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Midway Methodist Church (Old Hwy 52) = 11:30am – 4pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Update: The deadline to apply for Disaster Assistance through FEMA has been extended to February 6 (2025) for people in 39 North Carolina counties (including Forsyth, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes) effected by Helene back last September.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Simple things that help us all stay healthy…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

Wayne Osmond, member of the iconic musical group “The Osmonds,” passed away Wednesday night due to complications from a massive stroke. Wayne was 73.

The Osmonds – all brothers including Wayne, Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy – began as a barbershop quartet. The Osmonds then became “teen-music idols” and later produced a hit TV show called “The Osmond Family Show.”

*The brothers began performing to raise money for their siblings (Virl and Tom) who needed hearing aids. (Oh yeah, remember the Donnie and Marie Show in the 70’s?!)

https://www.abc4.com/news/local-news/wayne-osmond-dies-at-age-73/

Remembering Jimmy Carter.

Funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter have been released, spanning six days, three cities and multiple stops. Details on The News Blog.

Jimmy Carter passed away last Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100.

BTW: Thursday, January 9 will be a National Day of Mourning.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/30/politics/jimmy-carter-funeral-plans/index.html

The 119th Congress will be sworn in today, and Mike Johnson is facing an uphill battle to keep his position as Speaker of the House.

A ‘speakership battle’ could delay Trump’s victory certification on January 6. 😊

NOTE: If the votes aren’t counted by January 29th, then President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would leave office, as mandated by the Constitution, which states their terms end at noon on January 20th – but neither Trump nor VP-elect JD Vance would be able to take the oath of office.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/03/politics/election-house-speaker-explained/index.html

CrossRoad Radio 2025

Dave is bringing a more balanced mix of CrossRoad Radio for the New Year…

Listen every Friday night and Saturday night from 10-1am only on WBFJ.