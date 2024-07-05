Friday News

A heat advisory is in effect for our area today as the afternoon heat index could reach as high as 105. The actual high temperature will be 96. A few isolated storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours.

An update on Hurricane Beryl: Hurricane Beryl re-strengthened to a Category 3 storm Thursday as it approaches the Yucatán Peninsula and Mexico, bringing damaging winds and a storm surge of up to 5 feet. Landfall is projected for this morning. The storm is expected to weaken after landfall. It is forecast to go out into the Gulf of Mexico tonight and then regain some strength. It will then move toward northeastern Mexico or southern Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hurricane-beryl-mexico-rcna160386

SAMARITAN’S PURSE SENT A SECOND DC-8 FLIGHT TO GRENADA YESTERDAY from GREENSBORO – TRANSPORTING A 12-PERSON MEDICAL TEAM, A MOBILE FIELD HOSPITAL, AND ADDITIONAL RELIEF SUPPLIES AND PERSONNEL. PLEASE CONTINUE TO PRAY. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Last summer, 22-year-old Gabriel Patterson, of Reidsville, found out that he was in complete kidney failure, and the wait for a new kidney could have been up to 10 years. Last week, Gabriel got a kidney transplant and is now recovering. His hero donor was his dad, Bryan Patterson, a lieutenant at the Madison Police Department. Gabriel (fresh out of college) will return remotely to his dream job on Monday. Bryan will have to wait six months before he could return to full duty with the police department. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/madison-police-lieutenant-gives-22-year-old-son-the-ultimate-gift-of-life-through-kidney-transplant/

The cost of a first-class forever stamp will soon go up a nickel to 73 cents.

Prices for postcards and metered letters will also increase on July 14.

https://www.heraldonline.com/news/nation-world/national/article289706929.html

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ is a film focusing on fostering.

NOW in theaters nationwide (and across the Piedmont Triad).

A pastor and his wife encourage their congregation to help +70 kids in their small community of Possum Trot, Texas through FOSTERING. Inspired by a true story

https://www.angel.com/movies/sound-of-hope-the-story-of-possum-trot

Salem Pregnancy: Baby items needed for their “Hope Moms -Baby Bliss Boutique”

Diapers (Size New born as well as Size 5 and 6), baby lotion, Desitin rash cream, baby bottles. Baby utensils like spoons, forks, plates, and bowls.

Simply drop off new baby items at their location (3001 Maplewood Ave) in Winston-Salem. Tell them you heard about it from WBFJ, your family station! www.SPCC Life.org

BEAT THE HEAT by giving Blood – American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, July 5, 2024

Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road) in Clemmons = 10am – 2pm

The Refuge Church (2nd Ave) in Mayodan = 2pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = 10am – 2pm

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Canaan UMC in Wallburg = noon – 4:30pm

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Johnson Street in HP = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/ Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Operation Firecracker ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign continues through Sunday.

Law enforcement encouraging sober driving during the July 4th holiday and beyond.

In 2023, more than 500 people were killed in impaired driving-related crashes in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/booze-it-lose-it/Pages/default.aspx

Appalachian State’s home football game against Liberty on Sept. 28 has been sold out, the school has announced. For the third straight season, an ASU home game sold out before single-game tickets went on sale to the general public. Students will receive information via their App State student email later this summer about how to reserve tickets for the Liberty game. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/liberty-appalachian-state-football-game-on-sept-28-is-sold-out/article_303ae21a-3897-11ef-bfc2-9fd3240e59dd.html#tncms-source=login

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY Sunny & Hot; Chance of an afternoon/evening shower. High – 98 Heat Index as high as 106

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers Low 75

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly Sunny each day with temperatures near 90 and the possibility of a shower/thundershower.