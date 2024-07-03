Thursday News for July 04, 2024

Today is Thursday (July 4th) Independence Day -the 248th birthday of the United States of America. Take the July 4th Quiz: https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2024/07/us/cnn-5-things-independence-day-2024-quiz-sec/

Dangerous ‘heat and humidity’ for the Piedmont Triad today and Friday!

Heat index values (feel like temperatures) of near 100 degrees expected.

In Atlanta, the AJC Peachtree Road Race ended early Thursday morning because of ‘dangerous heat’. The 10K began as planned but the rest of the race was officially canceled around 10:30am with a ‘black flag’ alert issued.

The cost of a first-class forever stamp will soon go up a nickel to 73 cents.

Prices for postcards and metered letters will also increase on July 14.

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ is a film focusing on fostering.

NOW in theaters nationwide (and across the Piedmont Triad).

A pastor and his wife encourage their congregation to help +70 kids in their small community of Possum Trot, Texas through FOSTERING. Inspired by a true story

Salem Pregnancy: Baby items needed for their “Hope Moms -Baby Bliss Boutique”

Diapers (Size New born as well as Size 5 and 6), baby lotion, Desitin rash cream, baby bottles. Baby utensils like spoons, forks, plates, and bowls.

Simply drop off new baby items at their location (3001 Maplewood Ave) in Winston-Salem. Tell them you heard about it from WBFJ, your family station! www.SPCC Life.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, July 5, 2024

Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road) in Clemmons = 10am – 2pm

The Refuge Church (2nd Ave) in Mayodan = 2pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = 10am – 2pm

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Canaan UMC in Wallburg = noon – 4:30pm

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Johnson Street in HP = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Operation Firecracker ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign continues through Sunday.

Law enforcement encouraging sober driving during the July 4th holiday and beyond.

In 2023, more than 500 people were killed in impaired driving-related crashes in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

NOTE: Motorists caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees and other expenses associated with a DWI.

Update: Hurricane Beryl (barrel) continues through the Caribbean as a Cat 3 storm.

Beryl (the earliest Category 5 on record in the Atlantic) dumped more than a month’s worth of rain on Jamaica on Wednesday. *Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is under a Hurricane Warning. *Beryl is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend before intensifying to a Category 1 hurricane. Landfall could impact Mexico’s northeastern coast and possibly southern Texas Sunday night or Monday morning.

Apple Family Farm in Kernersville hosting their 6th annual Blueberry Day

this Saturday (July 6) from 9am – 3pm. The farm is located on Hwy 66.

Blueberry Picking, Kids Activities, Vendors, Food Trucks and live music.

What is Extreme Heat? A period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days.

#1 Stay hydrated. Drinking water is the most important thing you should do during hot weather to avoid dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Remember your outdoor pets. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Additional Summer Safety Tips: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

The *EWG Healthy Living App compares sunscreen (and much more).

*EWG is Environmental Working Group https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Change air filters regularly.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

NOTE: The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home, according to Energy.gov.