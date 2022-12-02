Friday News: December 02, 2022

Friday News: DEC 02, 2022

23 days til Christmas. 29 days left in 2022.

Traffic Alert: Reminder that sections of First and Second streets in downtown Winston Salem are now ‘two-way’ streets.

First Street is two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street.

Second Street is two-way from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

*A second phase of downtown street work will go into effect after the start of the new year. That phase will open most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce to two-way traffic. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1131

Prayer concern: Today Show weatherman Al Roker sent a message of thanks to his fans just days after being rushed back to the hospital for ongoing health concerns.

The longtime weather personality has been absent from the NBC morning program for several weeks, even missing his annual appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade…after being admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

*His wife Deborah thanked the “prayer warriors” in a comment posted to Instagram.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/december/al-rokers-wife-thanks-unceasing-prayer-warriors-as-hes-hospitalized-again

Pantone (the global color authority) has spoken.

Pantone has revealed its Color of the Year for 2023. The color that will shape the year ahead is — drum roll, please — Viva Magenta – a vibrant relative of the red family. Why Viva Magenta? “It’s an unconventional shade for an unconventional time,” Pantone said in a statement unveiling its pick.

https://www.cnn.com/style/article/pantone-color-of-the-year-2023-viva-magenta/index.html

Coming December 4: The official new app from ‘The Chosen’ will give you full access to Seasons 1 – 3, plus behind-the-scenes interviews cast, Biblical Roundtables, and more. https://new.thechosen.tv/pages/new#

*’The Chosen’ is the first-ever multi-season series about the life of Jesus.

High School Football Play-offs

UPDATE: Area teams advancing to regional Final games TONIGHT (Dec 2).

Mt Airy, Grimsley and Reidsville

Mount Airy hosting Draughn

Grimsley hosting Weddington

Reidsville hosting Burns

*State High School championship games set for Dec 9 +10.

www.citizen-times.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/11/26/nc-high-school-football-brackets-2022-nchsaa-playoffs-regional-finals-north-carolina/69666740007/

World Cup soccer action:

Round of 16: Team USA will face the Netherlands on Saturday (10am).

College Football: ACC Championship Game

UNC vs Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Kick off at 8pm Saturday evening on ABC

https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2022-11-29/2022-acc-football-championship-game-time-how-watch-clemson-vs-north-carolina

‘Christmas at the Carolina’

FREE Holiday happenings this week at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro

(FRI) Troubadours’ Christmas Concert benefitting ‘A Room at the Inn’

Friday evening (Dec 2) at 7:30pm. FREE. Donations accepted…

The concert is a fundraiser made possible by area churches and local businesses to benefit the work of Room At The Inn.

A complimentary dessert reception follows the Concert, and guests are then invited to stay for a special screening of Disney’s ‘A Christmas Carol’.

(SAT) Christmas at the Carolina (Theatre) – FREE community event

This Saturday morning (Dec 3) at 9am.

Carols start on the stage at 9:30am, followed by the movie. Seating is limited.

See the FREE movie, enjoy a FREE soft drink & popcorn, SING ALONG with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with SANTA in the theatre’s Renaissance Room, PLUS have a chance to win a BRAND NEW BIKE!

This year’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. THIS IS A NON-TICKETED EVENT – FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

Stay downtown and catch the holiday parade afterward!

https://carolinatheatre.com/events/

NOTE: Holiday movies at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro begin December 12 and continue through Dec 23, 2022

Show times and ticket info: www.carolinatheatre.com

Celebrating the season of Advent.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

This Sunday (DEC 4), we light the second candle of Advent.

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the (birth of Jesus) and anticipating the eventual second coming of Christ for his church.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

