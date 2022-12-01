S@5: Remembering Marty Hartman

“Dream BIG and trust the Lord for the rest…”

A re-airing of Verne’s 2010 interview with local author Marty Hartman. Marty passed away suddenly on November 23 at the age of 59. We remember Marty during this special interview.

Marty Hartman shares more about his incredible testimony and his first children’s book, “The Adventures of Wally the Wheelchair” – the adventures of a little boy named Timmy and his trusty wheelchair, Wally. www.wallythewheelchair.com

Marty was an inspiring advocate for those with physical limitations Marty was born with Spina Bifida (without the use of his legs) and was not expected to live past the age of one. Despite his physical challenges, Marty lived life to the fullest and learned to “dream BIG and trust the Lord for the rest…”

Please keep Marty’s family in your prayers – Angela (wife), Sarah (daughter) and his father C.A.

Ways to honor and remember Marty: https://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/marty-hartman

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 04, 2022)