WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: Remembering Marty Hartman

S@5: Remembering Marty Hartman

wbfj-admin
December 1, 2022

“Dream BIG and trust the Lord for the rest…”

A re-airing of Verne’s 2010 interview with local author Marty Hartman. Marty passed away suddenly on November 23 at the age of 59. We remember Marty during this special interview.

Listen now…

 

Marty Hartman shares more about his incredible testimony and his first children’s book, “The Adventures of Wally the Wheelchair” – the adventures of a little boy named Timmy and his trusty wheelchair, Wally.  www.wallythewheelchair.com

Marty was an inspiring advocate for those with physical limitations Marty was born with Spina Bifida (without the use of his legs) and was not expected to live past the age of one. Despite his physical challenges, Marty lived life to the fullest and learned to “dream BIG and trust the Lord for the rest…”

Please keep Marty’s family in your prayers – Angela (wife), Sarah (daughter) and his father C.A.

Ways to honor and remember Marty: https://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/marty-hartman

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 04, 2022)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News: December 02, 2022

wbfj-admin
December 2, 2022

Thursday News: December 01, 2022

wbfj-admin
December 1, 2022

WBFJ DAY OF CELEBRATION

wbfj-admin
December 1, 2022

Wednesday Word

wbfj-admin
November 30, 2022

Wednesday News: November 30, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 30, 2022

WBFJ CHRISTMAS BLESSING

wbfj-admin
November 30, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.