Thursday News: December 01, 2022

Thursday News: DEC 01, 2022

24 days til Christmas. 30 days left in 2022.

WBFJ DAY of CELEBRATION

Today is Christmas Lights day

Today is also Eat a Red Apple Day and Pie Day

Barna Research: Christians say Generosity was taught to them.

In the lifecycle of generosity, research suggests that ‘generosity’ can be learned.

When asked if anyone has taught them what being a generous person means, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (63%) say yes. Practicing Christians are, again, significantly more likely to say principles of generosity were taught to them (79%).

(The Body of Christ) is called to follow the example of Paul by both encouraging and showcasing generosity in their congregations.

Bottom Line: Giving may often start with learning—a truth we see underscored in the majority (69%) of givers who say generosity was taught to them (vs. 56% of nongivers).

https://www.barna.com/research/christians-give/

It’s your birthday. Frances Johnston (from Jacksonville, Texas) celebrated a big milestone this week with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old on Monday! “She always loved her church where she taught Sunday school classes and worked in the Women’s Missionary organization”.

Miss Frances is a firm believer that if women use L’Oreal they wouldn’t have facial wrinkles. FYI: She’s seen the inventions of the television, cell phones and computers -but the only thing that has been constant in her life – her relationship with Jesus Christ.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/jacksonville-woman-celebrate-106th-birthday/

HOT…HOT…HOT? Over 25 years ago, Vic Clinco (who lives in High Point) bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles – and unofficially the world’s largest collection.

“It has turned into an obsession,” said Vic. “What started as a small collection has grown into me being at the center of a culture that surrounds hot sauces.”

Clinco admits that his basement looks like a museum but that’s OK with him.

He wants to hold tastings and get more people in to enjoy his incredible collection. Even his license plate on his car says ‘HOT SAUCE’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/the-worlds-largest-hot-sauce-collection-is-right-under-our-noses/

Final day in Theaters: The first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season 3”

BTW: The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2022W47/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

Locations + Ticket info: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2

Today is also ‘Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day’?

It’s a day when those who don’t wear bifocals have compassion for those who have to wear them while working with computers.

The invention of bifocals is usually attributed to Benjamin Franklin, although it is possible that someone else created them independent of him around the same time.

“The faithful love of the LORD never ends! His mercies never cease.

Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning.”

Lamentations 3:22-23 New Living Translation

Traffic Alert: Sections of First and Second streets in downtown Winston Salem are now ‘two-way’ streets this week.

First Street is two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street.

Second Street is two-way from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

*A second phase of downtown street work will go into effect after the start of the new year. That phase will open most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce to two-way traffic. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1131

Sad news: Fleetwood Mac bandmember Christine McVie passed away on Tuesday at 79. McVie passed peacefully at hospital surrounded by her family. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me, and Songbird. Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours has become one of the biggest selling projects of all time, with more than 40 million copies sold worldwide.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-63812952

‘Christmas at the Carolina’

FREE Holiday happenings this week at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro

(FRI) Troubadours’ Christmas Concert benefitting ‘A Room at the Inn’

Friday evening (Dec 2) at 7:30pm. FREE. Donations accepted…

The concert is a fundraiser made possible by area churches and local businesses to benefit the work of Room At The Inn.

A complimentary dessert reception follows the Concert, and guests are then invited to stay for a special screening of Disney’s ‘A Christmas Carol’.

(SAT) Christmas at the Carolina (Theatre) – FREE community event

This Saturday morning (Dec 3) at 9am.

Carols start on the stage at 9:30am, followed by the movie. Seating is limited.

See the FREE movie, enjoy a FREE soft drink & popcorn, SING ALONG with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with SANTA in the theatre’s Renaissance Room, PLUS have a chance to win a BRAND NEW BIKE!

This year’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. THIS IS A NON-TICKETED EVENT – FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

Stay downtown and catch the holiday parade afterward!

https://carolinatheatre.com/events/

NOTE: Holiday movies at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro begin December 12 and continue through Dec 23, 2022

Show times and ticket info: www.carolinatheatre.com