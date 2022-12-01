WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ DAY OF CELEBRATION

wbfj-admin
December 1, 2022

Today is the WBFJ DAY OF CELEBRATION

Together, we thank God for His goodness & blessing in the past year.

Share your testimony of God’s goodness here:  https://wbfj.fm/contact/

Make a year-end, one time contribution to WBFJ:  https://wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/

THANK YOU!

