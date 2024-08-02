Friday News for August 02, 2024

Reminder: Autumn (or Fall) begins on September 22…

The Dog Days of Summer continue.

HOT-HAZY-HUMID: Mostly sunny. HOT…High 95

‘Feel like temperature’ near 100 today…

First weekend of August: Rain chances go up. Temperatures come down to normal?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, August 2, 2024

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Ave) = 10 – 2pm

State Employees Credit Union in Randleman = Noon – 4pm

High Point Elks Lodge # 1155 = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

High Point Heroes Club meets the first Friday of each month (5:30pm – 7pm)

For veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad.

*Their next gathering is this afternoon (AUG 2). Enjoy a relaxing Pontoon Boat ride around Oak Hollow Lake. The boat will leave the dock at City Lake Park at 5:45 and will return around 6:45. Please be on-site 15 minutes early (5:30)!

NOTE: Spots are still available (Vets can bring friends and family along).

The address for the marina/meeting point: 602 W. Main St. Jamestown, NC 27282

Call Timpani Troxler at (336) 883-3483 for details. Email: timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

What to Buy (and Skip) in August 2024

Deals…

Back-to-School supplies.

Outdoor stuff: patio furniture, grills and lawn mowers

Summer clearance: Clothing and shoes

Skip on appliances and mattresses. Wait till Labor Day (Sept 2).

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-august

Clark Howard: Deep Discounts for August

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/august-deals/?utm_

UPDATE: Summer Games in Paris

https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/paris-olympics-news-2024-08-01-24/index.html

American superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky (luh-DECK-EE) making history on Thursday – again – by winning a silver medal in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Ledecky became the most decorated female US Olympian of all-time with 13 total medals.

In surfing, the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals have been rescheduled for Saturday due to unfavorable conditions. The competition has been on hold since Monday due to bad weather conditions in Tahiti.

“I am living the best moments of my life”

– Aurélien Quinion, an Olympic race-walker who set a personal best in Thursday’s 20km final just hours after the birth of his daughter! The French athlete remained at his wife’s bedside overnight and still managed to place in the top 10 with just 30 minutes of sleep.

Tix on sale now…

Off to see the Wizard! The annual opening of the ‘Land of OZ’ at Beech Mountain is happening over the first 3 weekends in September. Details and info at https://landofoznc.com/

43 years ago: Thursday, August 1, 1981, MTV made its debut.

The channel originally aired music videos with VJ’s as hosts!

Three Americans are back on US soil following that historic prisoner exchange between Russia and the West. The agreement involved months of complex negotiations with allies and adversaries alike, involving seven countries and 24 prisoners. CNN

Back- to-School 2024

From unpack books, to arrange desks and decorating bulletin boards.

First day back for teachers in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools was Thursday – roughly two weeks earlier than usual. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the school district is one of about 29 districts in the state that will begin the school year earlier than North Carolina law allows (which is August or later).

The School Board and most teachers have championed an earlier start because it means that first semester exams can be given before the two-week Christmas break. And the new calendar also aligns with Forsyth Technical Community College, allowing for more dual enrollment among students. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/thousands-of-ws-fcs-teachers-are-back-in-the-classroom-two-weeks-earlier-than-usual/article_fa29db90-5001-11ef-bd6a-c79ba6589d9f.html?utm

Fact: Teachers will spend between $600 to $1,000 dollars – out of their own pocket – on annual school supplies for their classrooms – and their students!

The Educator Warehouse Open House happening this week in Winston-Salem.

Open to all WS/FC educators (August 2-3, 2024). Shop for FREE school supplies! Registration is REQUIRED at https://teachersfreestore.com/winston/

The Educator Warehouse is located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in Winston-Salem. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/1685705

*Friday, August 2 from 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday, August 3 from 9 am to 3 pm.

For more info or to volunteer, call (336) 671-1078.

In Greensboro, the Teacher Supply Warehouse is helping teachers in Guildford County get ready. The TSW is open only to employees of Guilford County Schools (up to 4 times a year). Just bring your GCS ID to shop or your new hire letter. https://www.facebook.com/GuilfordEducationAlliance/

Donations can be dropped off at 311 Pomona Dr., Suite E in Greensboro, Monday – Thursday from 10am – 5pm. https://guilfordeducationalliance.org/

Living as those made ALIVE in Christ

(1) Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God.

(2) Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.

(12) Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.

Colossians 3:1-2,12 NIV