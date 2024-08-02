WHAT'S NEW
Home S@5: August 04, 2024

S@5: August 04, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 2, 2024

Athletes ‘Shining for Jesus’ at the Summer Games in Paris.

CBN News (along with Sports Spectrum) will spotlight several athletes on Team USA giving glory to the Lord in Paris including track and field’s Anna Hall, wrestler Aaron Brooks and gymnast Brody Malone.

Learn how runner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone overcame fear and anxiety – on and off the track -– by trusting in the Word of God. (Colossians 3).   https://www2.cbn.com/faith/prayer-link?utm_source

 

Plus…

Dr Chris Ohl, gives us a ‘Summer illness’ update!                 And there is GOOD news!                                                              *Dr Ohl is an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 (August 4, 2024)

