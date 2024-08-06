Tuesday News for August 06, 2024

Excessive rainfall and localized flooding expected from ‘Debby’ for the Piedmont Triad, Thursday into Friday.

TODAY is National Night Out.

Enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Making our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Events planned throughout the Piedmont Triad tonight (here are a few) –

Winston-Salem: Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (Northampton Drive) 6-8pm

Food, games, and more for everyone!

Greensboro: Lake Daniel Park from 6pm – 8pm

Kona Ice, Cookies and music.

Archdale: Bonnie Place from 6pm – 8:30.

Food, activities for the kids, music.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for

Showplace (Commerce Ave) in High Point = 10am – 2pm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

River Landing in Colfax = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Update: ‘Debby’ has been downgraded to a tropical storm

At least five fatalities are associated with the storm after Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida and weakened to a tropical storm on Monday.

-Debby is a slow-moving storm, expected to bring a months’ worth of rain in a single day to Savannah and Charleston.’

https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-debby-storm-08-05-24/index.html

There are hundreds of flight cancellations and delays across the US again on Tuesday, according to FlightAware, a free app that provides flight tracking data. https://www.flightaware.com/

Global stock markets plunged from Tokyo to New York on Monday, triggering recession fears. The Tokyo exchange lost 12.5 percent of its value, the worst day since 1987, and the Dow Jones dropped 3,000 points. Experts suggest NOT TO WORRY. CBN News

Rental scooters have returned to the Twin City. Rental company LIME deposited its green and white electric scooters on several street corners in downtown Winston-Salem on Monday. Lime plans to put as many as 200 scooters on the streets of the city by Fall.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/electric-scooters-return-to-winston-salem/article_a8a5a1aa-5344-11ef-8259-a7674015449b.html?utm

For the Scriptures say: “Vengeance is mine, and I will repay,” says the Lord. If your enemy is hungry, buy him lunch! Win him over with kindness. For your surprising generosity will awaken his conscience, and God will reward you with favor.”

Romans 12:19-21 The Passion Translation (TPT)

The annual opening of the ‘Land of OZ’ at Beech Mountain is happening over the first 3 weekends in September. Update: Saturdays are sold out! Select times on Fridays and Sundays are still available. Details and info at https://landofoznc.com/

JUST IN: Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. The duo will appear together in their first joint rally in Philadelphia later today before visiting other battleground states this week.

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/kamala-harris-trump-election-08-06-24/index.html

Back- to-School 2024

Fact: Teachers will spend between $600 to $1,000 dollars annual – out of their own pocket – on school supplies for their classrooms – and their students!

Back to School can be ‘costly’. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $874 on clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this Fall. https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/majority-back-class-shoppers-have-already-begun-purchasing-school-items

Are you ready for some (High School) football?

First games in all High School sports will begin the week of August 12,

with area football teams beginning their seasons on August 23.

State championships for football will be held Dec. 13-14. All other sports will hold state championships in late October or early November. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-sports-notebook-fall-sports-practices-officially-get-underway-july-31/article_

(NEW) Teachers as well as students will be getting a ‘crash course’ in artificial intelligence. The NC Department of Public Instruction has introduced a handbook for teachers on how to incorporate AI into learning in the classroom.

The state says the curriculum also includes getting students familiar with possible career paths for the fast-growing AI industry.

The Tar Heel State is just fourth state in the nation to offer schools an AI handbook. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-schools-receive-new-handbook-using-ai-classroom/275-d7b7d99c-3759-4a39-b945-e63ab2698a1d