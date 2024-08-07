Wednesday Word

Pass the Taters

A friend recently commented that if they could have only ONE food, it would have to be the potato.

I would have to agree. I LOVE potatoes, no matter how you slice them.

Take the history of the French Fry.

Sliced then fried potatoes actually came to France by way of Belgium in the early 1700s. Thomas Jefferson introduced French fries to America when he served them at a White House dinner. French fries became popular with American soldiers stationed overseas during World War I. White Castle, the first fast food chain in the US, began offering French fries with their hamburgers in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas. Potatoes are ‘fruits of the earth’ (French translation ‘pomme de terre’).

Something so small, making an international impact.

In 2 Corinthians 4, the Apostle Paul speaking from his own experiences writes…

“Every detail works to your advantage and to God’s glory: more and more grace, more and more people, more and more praise! So we’re not giving up. How could we! Even though on the outside it often looks like things are falling apart on us, on the inside, where God is making new life, not a day goes by without his unfolding grace.

Paul had suffered some of the worse troubles that we can imagine. These troubles had not made Paul’s trust in God weaker.

In fact, they made his trust in Christ – stronger.

These hard times are ‘small potatoes’ compared to the coming good times, the lavish celebration prepared for us.

There’s far more here than meets the eye. The things we see now are here today, gone tomorrow. But the things we can’t see now will last forever.” 2 Corinthians 4:14-18 The Message

Peter Marshal, the great Scottish-American Evangelical preacher, summed up our faith in Christ…

“We need ‘faith like potatoes’ – plain, simple, real faith – that will sustain us in our everyday lives.”

Baked. Boiled. Fried.

Mashed. Smashed.

Shoe-stringed. Little wedges.

Keep the Faith. Bring on the taters!

-Verne

