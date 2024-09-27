Friday News for September 27, 2024

Flood Watch, Tornado Watch and Wind Advisory continues for most of the Piedmont Triad

(Noon) Close to ONE million customers without power this morning mainly in our western mountain counties as well as the Charlotte Metro area.

Over 20,000 people without power across the Triad (11:30am)

*Mt Mitchell had wind gusts at 81 mph. Watauga County with 70mph gusts.

https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

ALERT: Please use caution driving across the Piedmont Triad this afternoon into the evening. The storm clouds are moving out – but flooding with be a danger through the weekend!! Check for flooded roads: https://drivenc.gov/?type=event&id=183

‘Turn around, don`t drown’ Flood Warning for the Yadkin River at Yadkin College affecting portions of Davie and Davidson Counties. Please do not travel thru flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers

Prayer concern: Record flooding in our mountain communities. Downtown King Street in Boone is experiencing flooding this morning.

*Lake Lure Dam – located about 20 miles southwest of Asheville – is failing.“RESIDENTS BELOW THE LAKE LURE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!! This message sent out around 11:15an this morning by the Rutherford County EMS.

UPDATE: The APP State vs Liberty college football game has been CANCELLED for Saturday in Boone due to flooding and extreme conditions in the High Country.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/football/appalachian-state-liberty-football-cancellation-weather/article

Historic. Catastrophic. Just some of the words used to describe Helene (now a Tropical storm) making landfall last night as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane – the strongest hurricane on record to slam into Florida’s Big Bend.

*Watches and warnings are in place for 60 million people in 12 states.

https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-helene-florida-georgia-09-27-24/index.html

*There are thousands of flight delays across the US (6am) according to FlightAware. https://www.flightaware.com/live/

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, September 27, 2024

High Point University (Slane Center) = 9am – 6pm

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville = 11am – 3pm

Jericho Church of Christ in Mocksville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

You can once again order FREE Covid-19 test kits from the federal government beginning today (Sept 27). Each household is eligible to receive four at-home test kits.

The kits will start shipping next week (Sept 30). DETAILS at https://covidtests.gov/

The latest tests will be able to detect currently circulating COVID variants.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/26/health/free-covid-tests-government-usps/index.html

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the UN General Assembly today. The Palestinian President speaking at the UN on Thursday insisting that Palestinians would never leave the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria.

McDonald’s vs. Wendy’s: Who has the best ice cream?

A supersized competition is heating up over which fast-food chain has the best desserts. Wendy’s even announced a collaboration with McBroken, an independent website that monitors McDonald’s broken McFlurry machines.

College Football (Saturday games of interest)

Wake Forest hosting Louisiana (Tech) at 3:30pm

UNC at Duke (4pm)

NC State hosting Northern Illinois (Noon)

WSSU hosting Bowie State in Winston-Salem (1pm)

Are you registered to vote?

Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter INFO links on the News Blog… https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

If you would like to ‘volunteer’ with WBFJ at the Gazebo during the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, email Bonnie… bonnie@wbfj.org.

10 days of Awesome: The Carolina Classic Fair begins next Friday (OCT 04) and runs through October 13. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

FREE admission to the Carolina Classic Fair.

Donate your gently used clothing items to any Goodwill location (in Forsyth County) and get a FREE fair admission ticket. Goodwill Days runs thru this Wednesday Oct 2.

*Visit goodwillnwnc.org for store locations and hours

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY) helping those in need through Crisis Control Ministry! Fair dates: Oct 4-13. www.wbfj.fm