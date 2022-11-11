Friday News, NOV 11

Please keep your headlights ON while driving today…

Threat of severe weather possible on through this evening.

The center of Tropical depression Nicole will pass through our western mountains and Piedmont area this afternoon into this evening. Expect heavy showers and gusty wind.

*Stay with WBFJ radio for the latest updates from the National Weather Service

Today is Veterans Day

Most banks and credit unions will be closed.

No mail – US Postal Service closed

Most Public Schools closed today in observance of Veterans Day.

Update: The Lexington Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled due to the treat of severe weather. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2022/11/09/davidson-county-veterans-day-parade

Veterans Day: Free Food and Discounts for Veterans (links) on the news Blog

Cracker Barrell, CiCis, CFA?, Applebee’s, 7-Eleven, I-HOP (Red, white + Blue pancakes), Outback, Red Lobster, Sheetz, Sonic, Starbucks, Tractor Supply and more… https://clarkdeals.com/free/veterans-day-discounts/

https://www.today.com/food/veterans-day-2022-food-deals-freebies-t269195

Krispy Kreme free doughnut and a small coffee (hot or iced) for veterans.

Dunkin’ a free donut of their choice to veterans and active military.

Food Lion is offering its annual Veterans MVP 10% discount this Friday.

“Share the Health” Health Fair happening this Saturday from 8am til 2pm.

A variety of free screenings, tests vaccinations and other health-related services will be available to the public. Location: Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem.

*Free event. Masks are required and interested individuals can pre-register online

or walk-in the day of the event. Spanish-language interpreters will be available.

Sponsored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the Northwest Area Health Education Center.

https://school.wakehealth.edu/about-the-school/calendar/share-the-health-fair/register

*Representatives from HealthCare Access and Legal Aid of North Carolina will be on-site to provide consultations regarding health insurance and legal resources, living wills and advance health care directives. Participants will also receive a goody bag with essential items, such as toothbrushes, soap and fresh produce.

Davidson County celebrating 200 years…

‘Bicentennial Bash’ Community Day happening this Saturday (Nov 12)

from 10am til 4pm at the Davidson County Fairgrounds.

Free Event. Free Parking. Details at www.davidson200.com

Stroller RECALL: More than 100,000 Mockingbird Single-to-Double strollers are being recalled after several reports of the frames cracking and injuring children.

These strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as multiple online stores between March 2020 through September 2022.

The recall includes strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602.

You can contact Mockingbird at 877-274-3240 (weekdays from 9am – 5pm) or by email at recall@hellomockingbird.com. https://fox59.com/news/consumer-reports/strollers-recalled-after-reports-of-frame-cracking-sending-children-to-the-ground/

That escaped prisoner from a correctional facility in Lexington has been captured in York County, South Carolina. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/nc-prisoner-escapes-from-yard/

Are you a fan of the popular faith-based series “The Chosen”?

The first two episodes of Season 3 will premiere in theaters on November 18.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/the-chosen-season-3-to-premiere-on-big-screen-were-going-wherever-god-parts-the-seas

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially begins today.

Options to give to the Salvation Army this holiday season…

-Drop some coins or cash into one of those Red Kettles

-Tap donation using your smart phone

NOTE: Bell ringers are needed through December 24…

For more information: www.SalvationArmyWS.org .

NFL: Carolina Panthers (25-15) over the Atlanta Falcons last night.

High School Football Play-offs (Second Round)

Winners advancing to the 3rd round…

Ledford, East Surry, Thomasville and Mt Airy.

*Oak Grove is done for the season. Tough loss to Crest last night (42-15)

Tonight’s Games (Friday)

East Forsyth hosting Mount Tabor

NW Guilford vs. Watauga

High Point Christian vs. Asheville

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/nchsaa-2nd-round-football-playoff-games-featuring-triad-high-schools

College Football (Saturday games) www.journalnow.com

Wake Forest hosting UNC. Kick off at 7:30pm in Winston-Salem

Duke hosting Virginia Tech (Noon)

NC State hosting Boston College (3:30pm)

App State at Marshall. Kick off at 3:30pm.