S@5: House of Hope Piedmont

November 11, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 13, 2022)

“Providing a home for healing to teen girls ages 13 – 17”

Bob and Diana Bailey share with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about House of Hope Piedmont, a non-profit, Christ-centered residential home located in Davie County for troubled or abused teen girls.  A place where troubled teen girls (and their parents) can exchange
“pain, shame and suffering…for love , grace and mercy.

Listen now…

Healing teens. Restoring Families. Transforming communities.

As a residential, Christ-centered home for troubled teens, the spiritual, emotional, academic and physical needs
of each teenager are met at House of Hope Piedmont.

Hope. Healing. Restoration.

*House of Hope Piedmont – Open House – happening Friday, December 2, 2022 (6-8pm).   Call 336 486-4780
houseofhopepiedmont.org/

*House of Hope Piedmont is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November 2022

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (November 13, 2022)

