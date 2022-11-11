S@5: House of Hope Piedmont

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 13, 2022)

“Providing a home for healing to teen girls ages 13 – 17”

Bob and Diana Bailey share with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about House of Hope Piedmont, a non-profit, Christ-centered residential home located in Davie County for troubled or abused teen girls. A place where troubled teen girls (and their parents) can exchange

“pain, shame and suffering…for love , grace and mercy.

Healing teens. Restoring Families. Transforming communities.

As a residential, Christ-centered home for troubled teens, the spiritual, emotional, academic and physical needs

of each teenager are met at House of Hope Piedmont.

Hope. Healing. Restoration.

*House of Hope Piedmont – Open House – happening Friday, December 2, 2022 (6-8pm). Call 336 486-4780

houseofhopepiedmont.org/

*House of Hope Piedmont is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November 2022

