Monday News, Nov 14, 2022

Monday, NOV 14, 2022

Golden Corral is celebrating Military Appreciation Night (TONIGHT, Nov 14) from 5pm til closing at all locations with a free “Thank You” dinner – buffet and beverage – for all active-duty military personnel, retirees, and veterans of the U.S. military.

This deal is available for dine-in only. (Not available for spouse or family members)

The bells are ringing at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles…

Options to give to the Salvation Army this holiday season…

-Drop some coins or cash into one of those Red Kettles

-Tap donation using your smart phone. Give online…

NOTE: Bell ringers are needed through December 24…www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Are you a fan of the popular faith-based series “The Chosen”?

The first two episodes of Season 3 will premiere in theaters this Friday, Nov 18.

www.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/the-chosen-season-3-to-premiere-on-big-screen-were-going-wherever-god-parts-the-seas

At the Box Office…

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ notches record opening for November

The long-awaited Marvel film excelled at the box office this past weekend.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/media/black-panther-wankanda-forever-box-office/index.html

Balance of Power: After projected victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend, Democrats will keep their Senate majority for the next two years. Still, control of the US House has yet to be determined with the threshold of 218 seats up for grabs. www.cnn.com/2022/11/12/politics/democrats-keep-senate/index.html

Developing story: A manhunt is still underway for a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville. As of 6am, students remained on lockdown. Monday classes at UVA have been canceled.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/us/university-of-virginia-shooting/index.html

The FDA is warning of a shortage of Amoxicillin with cases of Flu, COVID-19 and RSV on the rise throughout the nation. *CBS news reporting that Walgreens has enough of the drug to meet patient needs. CVS is currently working to replenish supply as fast as possible.www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/amoxicillin-shortage-in-greensboro/

The TSA is ramping up security measures at airports nationwide after admitting to multiple protocol failures that allowed a man to get through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Devastation in Dallas. A pair of vintage World War II-era military planes collided in midair at the Wings Over Dallas airshow on Saturday, claiming the lives of six people. The investigation is ongoing but officials said it will be challenging, as neither aircraft was equipped with a flight data recorder, often known as a “black box.” https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/dallas-air-show-plane-crash-dallas-executive-airport-rbd