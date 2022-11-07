WHAT'S NEW
Stroll into Light

November 7, 2022

Shining a light on the Mental Health Crisis and Teenagers

“tipping the balance between hope and despair”

“Stroll into Light” happening this Sunday, November 13, 2022.  Gathering will start at 5:00pm.  Location: Mount Tabor High School Track.  30 minute walk begins around 6pm on Sunday.  Proceeds will be donated to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention & I Understand Love Heals

Stroll into Light is the answer to the call we have all been ignoring for the longest time. The mental health epidemic, especially in adolescents, only receives attention when a tragedy has occurred or a life is lost. A Stroll into Light is a recognition that each person is fighting their own battle each and every day. Whether that be anxiety, depression, or any mental health related issue, no one person should feel alone in their situation. As a community, we must support each other and advocate for peoples’ stories to be heard. At this candlelight event, each attendee will receive a candle to reflect and mourn as we walk side by side. For families and friends who have possibly lost a loved one to mental illness, they will have the chance to fly a lantern into the sky in remembrance of their life.  A Stroll into Light will also have an optional time of prayer, and there will also be an opportunity to receive hope from individuals who themselves have risen from the darkness to walk in the light of life!

https://www.raceplace.com/events/123745/stroll-into-light

 

