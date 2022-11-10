Thursday News: Nov 10, 2022

Thankful Thursday. Today’s focus: Veterans

Honoring men and women serving (or have served) in the US military

U.S. Marine Corps turns 247 years old today.

The Marine Corps was established on Nov 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress.

Rare November Hurricane: Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida early this morning (south of Orlando). Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm. CNN

*Nicole will likely impact the Piedmont of North Carolina with wind and rain.

Up to 2 inches of rain is possible between late night into Friday…

-National Weather Service

Prayer concern: A 15-month boy was taken to an area hospital then airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital after being hit by car on East Fairfield Drive in High Point. The child is being treated with life-threatening injuries.Police are still investigating the crash.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/infant-airlifted-to-hospital-with-life-threatening-injuries-after-being-hit-by-car-in-high-point-on-east-fairfield-drive-police-say/

Mid-Term Elections 2022 https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Statewide results at the NC State Board of Elections link on the News Blog

High School Football Play-offs (Second Round) as of 11am…

Games moved to Thursday night…

Oak Grove hosting Crest

Ledford at NW Cabarrus

East Surry hosting Hendersonville

Thomasville hosting Swain County

Mount Airy hosting North Rowan

East Wilkes at Murphy

Friday Games – weather permitting?

East Forsyth hosting Mount Tabor

NW Guilford vs. Watauga

High Point Christian vs. Asheville School

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/nchsaa-2nd-round-football-playoff-games-featuring-triad-high-schools/

Friday is Veterans Day

Free Food and Discounts for Veterans (links) on the news Blog

Cracker Barrell, CiCis, CFA?, Applebee’s, 7-Eleven, I-HOP (Red, white + Blue pancakes), Outback, Red Lobster, Sheetz, Sonic, Starbucks, Tractor Supply and more… https://clarkdeals.com/free/veterans-day-discounts/

https://www.today.com/food/veterans-day-2022-food-deals-freebies-t269195

Krispy Kreme free doughnut and a small coffee (hot or iced) for veterans.

Dunkin’ a free donut of their choice to veterans and active military.

Food Lion is offering its annual Veterans MVP 10% discount this Friday.

All active, retired military and veterans are eligible for 10% off their total shopping basket (before taxes and exclusions apply,). Customers must request the discount, show their military ID and use their personal Food Lion MVP card in order to receive the discount.

(Friday morning) Whole Man Ministries will dedicate a newly renovated home that will provide secure housing for an unhoused US Military Veteran.

The event is open to the public on Friday (Nov 11) from 10am til 2pm.

(location is 1345 Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem).

‘Housing 4 Our Heroes’, a project of ‘Whole Man Ministries’, has provided 12 homes for veterans in the Winston-Salem area since 2014. The project depends on grassroots support from the community for labor, supplies, and resources to make this initiative possible.

*Gwyn Services provided and installed a new HVAC system in the home. Additional community members as well as Bondage Breakers worked together to complete the renovation. https://www.wholemanministries.com/

“I would have never imagined we could have had such an impact on our community. It’s a constant reminder that Winston-Salem is a special place

that takes care of our own (especially veterans).”

-Pastor Barry Washington, Whole Man Ministries

Learn more about ‘Whole Man Ministries’

3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 336-785-2080

pastorwashington@wholemanministries.com