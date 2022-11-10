‘Housing 4 Our Heroes’ home dedication on Friday

Friday, Nov 11 is Veterans Day.

Whole Man Ministries will dedicate a newly renovated home that will provide secure housing for an unhoused US military veteran.

The event is open to the public on Friday (Nov 11) from 10am til 2pm. (location is 1345 Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem).

‘Housing 4 Our Heroes’, a project of ‘Whole Man Ministries’, has provided 12 homes for veterans in the Winston-Salem area since 2014. The project depends on grassroots support from the community for labor, supplies, and resources to make this initiative possible.

*Gwyn Services provided and installed a new HVAC system in the home. Additional community members as well as Bondage Breakers worked together to complete the renovation. https://www.wholemanministries.com/

“I would have never imagined we could have had such an impact on our community. It’s a constant reminder that Winston-Salem is a special place

that takes care of our own (especially veterans).”

-Pastor Barry Washington, Whole Man Ministries

Learn more about ‘Whole Man Ministries’

3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 336-785-2080

pastorwashington@wholemanministries.com