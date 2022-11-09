Wednesday Word

All I want for Christmas

As we embrace that attitude of gratitude, the season of ‘giving’ is just around the corner.

Here are some ideas semi borrowed from a Facebook friend.

Before we go out and buy lots of material stuff for family and friends, determine what they really ‘need’.

Have THAT conversation.

Ask point blank, ‘what do you REALLY need this Christmas’? Or ‘what would make your Christmas extra special’?

Beyond the ‘an extra million dollars’ or a ‘brand new car’ kinda response. Yes, you will get those responses.

Consider their real needs…

Maybe that friend or family member could use help with a utility bill or even rent during December.

Maybe that young couple could use a kid-free night out, yes free baby sitting and you pay for the meal n movie!

Maybe a homecooked, hot meal dropped off at their door.

Maybe gas for their minivan so they can get to work.

Maybe a lift to a doctor’s visit or grocery store run.

Maybe a call or handwritten card of encouragement (you likely know their communication language).

Maybe a few hours at a coffee shop, with someone just to listen.

Most of these will take our time and attention (and a few dollars).

And if done with love…priceless.

-Verne

“A new command I give you: Love one another.

As I have loved you, so you must love one another.

By this everyone will know that you are my disciples,

if you love one another”

John 13:34-35