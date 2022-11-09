Hurricane warnings for parts of Florida. Triad could get rain

WHAT'S NEW
A woman holds a red umbrella on a fishing pier during a storm.

November 9, 2022

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact Florida’s east coast as a possible Category 1 hurricane in less than 24 hours, prompting evacuations in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Nearly four million people along Florida’s east coast are under hurricane warnings as Nicole is poised to make landfall late Wednesday north of West Palm Beach. The National Hurricane Center predicts the coastal area will receive up to 8 inches of rain and storm surge that could rise to 5 feet. CNN

*Nicole will likely impact the Piedmont of North Carolina with wind and rain.    2 to 4 inches of rain likely between Thursday night into late Friday night

 

