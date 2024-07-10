GOP Platform ‘softens language’ on marriage and abortion

Election 2024

The Republican National Committee (RNC) passed a draft policy earlier in the week ahead of next week’s Republican Convention that dramatically shifts the GOP’s stance on several ‘conservative’ talking points.

The current RNC platform echoes former President Trump on key issues including trade, immigration and foreign policy while also doing away with specific language about traditional marriage and enacting limits on abortion.

The platform language on abortion (for example) is vague and watered down from previous platforms – despite concerns from pro-lifers who had urged Trump to take a stronger stance on the issue of abortion. Read more https://www.newsnationnow.com/the-hill/rnc-approves-trump-centric-platform-with-softened-language-on-abortion/

*The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place on July 15 – July 18 (Mon – Thurs) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. https://gopconvention2024.com/

Election 2024: Party News

President Biden’s message to Democrats wanting him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race is simple: “Challenge me at the DNC convention.” www2.cbn.com/news/politics/bidens-message-democrats-who-want-him-drop-out-challenge-me-convention?

*The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago (August 19-22, 2024). https://demconvention.com/

On the Republican side: Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and GOP presidential candidate, has released her 97 Republican Convention delegates, telling them to support Donald Trump, ahead of the GOP Convention next week.

2024 General Election in North Carolina Important voter dates and deadlines…

Sept. 6, 2024: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form.

Oct. 17, 2024: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 29, 2024: Absentee ballot request deadline (5pm)

Nov. 2, 2024: In-person early voting ends (3pm)

Nov. 5, 2024: General Election (Tuesday)

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election