GOP Platform 'softens language' on marriage and abortion
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Delegates stand and cheer at the end of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

GOP Platform ‘softens language’ on marriage and abortion

wbfj-verne
July 10, 2024

Election 2024

The Republican National Committee (RNC) passed a draft policy earlier in the week ahead of next week’s Republican Convention that dramatically shifts the GOP’s stance on several ‘conservative’ talking points.

The current RNC platform echoes former President Trump on key issues including trade, immigration and foreign policy while also doing away with specific language about traditional marriage and enacting limits on abortion.

The platform language on abortion (for example) is vague and watered down from previous platforms – despite concerns from pro-lifers who had urged Trump to take a stronger stance on the issue of abortion. Read more  https://www.newsnationnow.com/the-hill/rnc-approves-trump-centric-platform-with-softened-language-on-abortion/

*The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place on July 15 – July 18 (Mon – Thurs) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. https://gopconvention2024.com/

 

Election 2024: Party News

President Biden’s message to Democrats wanting him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race is simple: “Challenge me at the DNC convention.”  www2.cbn.com/news/politics/bidens-message-democrats-who-want-him-drop-out-challenge-me-convention?

*The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago (August 19-22, 2024).   https://demconvention.com/

 

On the Republican side: Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and  GOP presidential candidate, has released her 97 Republican Convention delegates, telling them to support Donald Trump, ahead of the GOP Convention next week.

*The 2024 Republican National Convention Monday – Thursday (July 15 – July 18) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. https://gopconvention2024.com/

 

2024 General Election in North Carolina                                     Important voter dates and deadlines…

Sept. 6, 2024: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form.

Oct. 17, 2024: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 29, 2024: Absentee ballot request deadline (5pm)

Nov. 2, 2024: In-person early voting ends (3pm)

Nov. 5, 2024: General Election (Tuesday)

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

