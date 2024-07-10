Wednesday News for July 10, 2024

Welcome to the “Dog Days of Summer” https://www.almanac.com/content/what-are-dog-days-summer

HEAT ADVISORY (again) for central North Carolina including the Triad. #1 = Stay hydrated. Drinking water is the most important thing you should do during hot weather to avoid dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Remember your outdoor pets. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Additional Summer Safety Tips: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Happy Camper: Summer Camp Update

Camp Caraway, and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia (near Asheboro)

“We just wrapped up another Grand Camp (Grandparents and grandkids) over the weekend. We just started our second week of Children’s Church Camp. Monday was a blast! We can’t wait to see what the rest of the week has in store.”

*Source: Caraway Conference Center and Camps

Many students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system will see their phone access restricted when the new school year starts in August. High school students can only have their phones out during lunch or when walking to their next class. Elementary and middle school students cannot have phones out during the school day

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/education/2024/06/28/cell-phone-policy–wireless-communication-devices

The mental challenges of ministry? According to a Lifeway research study: Most pastors identify ‘stress’ as their greatest mental challenge in ministry with distraction and discouragement landing in the top 3. Loneliness or lack of friendship, depression and lack of contentment are challenges to many in ministry.

https://research.lifeway.com/2022/04/26/stress-tops-mental-challenges-pastors-face/

Minor League (local) Baseball: Battle of I-40 (July edition)

Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash thru this Sunday.

Wednesday Lunch special: First pitch at noon today.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday = First pitch at 6:30pm

Sunday’s game (July 14) at 2pm in Greensboro. www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

Unsung Hero (movie) now out on DVD and Blu-Ray.

*Including scenes that didn’t make it into the film, audio commentaries and more!

Traffic Alert in Davie County: Roundabout construction has begun…

Hwy 158 at Farmington Road is now CLOSED. The intersection should be back open early August. www.daviecountync.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1468

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Knollwood Street at Thruway Shopping Center

One lane of Knollwood Street will be CLOSED (Stratford Road and Salem Parkway) between the hours of 9:30am – 3:30pm near the Chick-Fil-A rebuild area. Expect delays.

Thursday: Anyone interested in earning a North Carolina Teaching License to become a teacher can join the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Alternative Pathways to Teaching Webinar this Thursday, July 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees should register ahead of time (link) prior to the event to get a Microsoft Teams link to join meeting virtually. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/1662553

Sad news: Joe Bonsall, longtime Tenor with the Oak Ridge Boys, passed away on Tuesday after a progressive battle with ALS. Joe was 76.

https://mailchi.mp/2911/the-oak-ridge-boys-joe-bonsall-dead-at-76

*Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies. But Jesus and his family always came first. “As a 50-year member of the American music group the Oak Ridge Boys, Joe was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.”

Are you a ‘dreamscroller’?

Study: The average American spends nearly two and a half hours a day dreamscrolling – scrolling the internet looking at dream purchases. Scrolling for the American dream?

So what are we looking for?

Clothing, shoes and accessories

Dream homes or apartments

vacation destinations

the ideal retirement

new cars

beauty or self-care products

and items for their pet.

Most say it’s time well spent, a motivating habit helping them to reach their financial goals. https://nypost.com/2024/05/20/us-news/average-american-spends-nearly-2-and-a-half-hours-dreamscrolling-each-day-poll/

Beryl aftermath: More than 2 million still without power in Texas.

Extreme heat is gripping southeast Texas, where nearly 2 million homes and businesses remain without power – and air conditioning in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Phone and internet access is down in some communities, including Galveston. Prolonged heat is now a concern. Cooling centers have opened across the Lone Star State.

Disaster Relief Teams with Samaritan’s Purse are on the ground in southeast Texas working with local churches and emergency management to assess needs.

Beginning Thursday (July 11), Samaritan’s Purse volunteers will be sent out to help homeowners clean out flooded homes, remove mud and debris and salvage precious keepsakes not claimed in the flood. *Please pray for all who have been affected by the storm and for God’s guidance. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/as-hurricane-beryl-rolls-through-south-texas-samaritans-purse-prepares-to-respond/

Election 2024: GOP Platform ‘softens language’ on marriage and abortion?

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has passed a draft policy ahead of next week’s Republican Convention that dramatically ‘softens’ the GOP’s stance on several ‘conservative’ talking points including traditional marriage and abortion.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/the-hill/rnc-approves-trump-centric-platform-with-softened-language-on-abortion/

Republican National Convention July 15 – July 18 (M-Th) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

https://gopconvention2024.com/

Democratic National Convention happening in Chicago (August 19-22, 2024).

https://demconvention.com/