WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 10, 2024

A Yard Sale during the Dog Days of Summer? Why not!

 

Periodically, you have to answer the question, “How much stuff do you really need?

After a 6 year hiatus, the Hill family once again opened up our garage to the Midway community over a portion of the July 4th weekend. Our goal. Elimination of stuff.

 

Having a yard sale (technically out of our garage) is FUN. Seriously!

It’s the weeks of thinning out, pricing and finally setting up. Now that’s hard work!

(Thanks to my wife (Paula) and our youngest daughter (Mariah) for all of their planning and hard work).

 

I’m more into the sales and marketing of a yard sale.

Fans blowing. Gatorade with lots of ice. And waiting for the next customers.

Those kindred ‘bargain hunters’ you might say in search of a deal.

And the conversations. Lots of conversations…

 

“Do you still have that cute little goat?”

“The last time I was here, your daughter was half that tall.”

“How’s your mom?”

“I’m cancer free after 3 years of treatments.”

“I’m the guy who called about your vinyl”

“My cow tree now has ‘new’ lights, thanks to you”

“Have you tried cayenne pepper for circulation?”

 

After two days, our yard sale was done.

We had less stuff, with a little more open space inside the house.

Memories made. A few dollars made.

Spending time with family and neighbors. Priceless!

 

BTW: Answers to the above questions…

Yes. Yep. About the same, still getting around with new exercises.

Praise the Lord!  I will sell all of my vinyl along with the crates! Please send us a pic of your lit cow tree!?

And, we sprinkled some cayenne pepper into our soup on Sunday…I think I feel better already!

 

“God loves you and has chosen you as his own special people.

So be gentle, kind, humble, meek, and patient.” Colossians 3:12 CEV

 

Verne

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 10, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 10, 2024

Wednesday News for July 10, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 10, 2024

GOP Platform ‘softens language’ on marriage and abortion

wbfj-verne
July 10, 2024

Oak Ridge Boys Tenor passes at 76

wbfj-verne
July 9, 2024

S@5 for July 14, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 9, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.