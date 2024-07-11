Thursday News for July 11, 2024

Today is July 11 (or 7-11) = Slurpee Day.

You can get a FREE small Slurpee today at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations. Find a location near you: https://www.7-eleven.com/locator

TIP: Items you should NOT leave in a hot vehicle…

Medicines. Most medicines need to be stored in a place that is between 59 and 77 degrees. The chemical properties can change with the heat making them less effective.

Water bottles. On a hot day, chemicals leach out of those bottles and into the water, we’re talking BPA’s which are linked to all kinds of health issues.

Aerosol cans. Maybe you have a beauty bag in the car for emergencies, the hairspray the deodorant, it can explode.

Glasses. Whether driving glasses or sunglasses, the plastic frames can warp in the heat.

Sunscreen. The chemicals break down causing the sunscreen to not be as effective.

*According to The Weather Channel, when the outside temperature is 90 degrees, the interior of your car can reach 109 degrees after 10 minutes and 124 degrees after only 30 minutes. That’s one hot car. https://www.ciginsurance.com/agency/hotcar/

115 degrees? That’s how HOT it was on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

It was hot enough to melt crayons? A time-lapse video shared by the National Weather Service shows an array of crayons glued to a canvas literally melting down a canvas draped over a 5-gallon bucket. *Vegas hit 120 degrees last Sunday, an all-time high!

https://people.com/video-shows-crayons-melting-las-vegas-triple-digit-heat-8676196#

‘Slappy’s Chicken’ in Winston-Salem is the ‘best fried chicken spot’ in North Carolina, according to Yelp’s Elite Squad of reviewers who have created a list of the best restaurants to find fried chicken in every state in the US.

https://blog.yelp.com/community/yelp-elites-finger-lickin-guide-to-fried-chicken-in-every-state/

Minor League (local) Baseball: Battle of I-40 (July edition)

Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash thru the Weekend.

First pitch at 6:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday (July 14) at 2pm.

www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

Update: After a parent complaint and a letter from the ‘Freedom From Religion Foundation’, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will stop opening its meetings with a board member-led, non-secular prayer – a practice that had been in place for years. https://ffrf.org/news/releases/winston-salem-n-c-school-board-drops-prayer-after-ffrf-intercedes/

Fact: More than 600 people in Greensboro are homeless on any given night, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The Greensboro Emergency Family Shelter at the YWCA on East Wendover can shelter up to 35 ‘homeless’ individuals at any given time. Occupants can stay anywhere from 30 to 90 days. Grants and monetary donations from the public help to keep the Emergency Family Shelter in Greensboro running.

For ways to volunteer and donate at https://ywcagsonc.org/

Team USA is officially set for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Wednesday unveiled the final roster for its 2024 Olympic team, a group of nearly 600 athletes who will represent the United States across 31 different sports in Paris at the end of the month.

Team USA will feature athletes from 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Age range? 16 to almost 60.

Team USA will have at least one athlete competing in 31 of the 32 sports (handball the only exception). Track and Field has the largest contingent with 120 athletes.

More female than male athletes on the U.S. Olympic team in Paris,

And while there will be hundreds of first-time Olympians, there are a few six-timers.

*The Paris Olympic Games run July 26 to August 11.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2024/07/10/meet-team-usa-paris-olympics/74332156007/

TODAY: If you are interested in earning a North Carolina Teaching License to become a teacher, you can join the ‘Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Alternative Pathways to Teaching Webinar’ this afternoon (July 11) from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees should register ahead of time (link) prior to the event to get a Microsoft Teams link to join meeting virtually. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/1662553

Beryl aftermath: Around 2 million still without power in Texas mainly in the Houston area. Extreme heat is gripping southeast Texas, where nearly 2 million homes and businesses remain without power – and air conditioning in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Cooling centers have opened across the Lone Star State.

Disaster Relief Teams with Samaritan’s Purse are on the ground in southeast Texas working with local churches and emergency management to assess needs.

Beginning today (July 11), Samaritan’s Purse volunteers will be sent out to help homeowners clean out flooded homes, remove mud and debris and salvage precious keepsakes not claimed in the flood. *Please pray for all who have been affected by the storm and for God’s guidance.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/as-hurricane-beryl-rolls-through-south-texas-samaritans-purse-prepares-to-respond/

Traffic Alert in Davie County: Roundabout construction

Hwy 158 at Farmington Road is now CLOSED. The intersection (with a new Roundabout) should be back open early August 2024. https://www.daviecountync.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1468

Traffic Alert (WS): Knollwood Street at Thruway Shopping Center

One lane of Knollwood Street will be CLOSED (Stratford Road and Salem Parkway) between the hours of 9:30am – 3:30pm near the Chick-Fil-A rebuild area. Expect delays.