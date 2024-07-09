WHAT'S NEW
S@5 for July 14, 2024

July 9, 2024

Serving the homeless and less fortunate in Asheboro since 1990.

Gene Woodle, director of Our Daily Bread Kitchen in Asheboro, shares more with Verne (WBFJ).

Our Daily Bread Kitchen feeds around 100 individuals daily (lunch 5 days a week Mon – Fri) for those in need in the Asheboro area.  Learn more about ways to assist and help feed those in need https://odbkitchen.org/

Our Daily Bread Kitchen in Asheboro is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July 2024

  

 Christina and Art Klose with Coastal Therapy Center          What makes ‘gambling’ so addictive? Learn who is at risk of gambling addiction. And when to get help.   

Coastal Therapy Center # 919-439-9467   https://www.coastaltherapycenter.com/

NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543

If gambling is more than a game, free help is available at https://morethanagame.nc.gov

