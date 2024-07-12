Friday News for July 12, 2024

Praise: A break in the heat for your Friday. And some much-needed rain! Flood Watch in effect for Guilford and Randolph counties

Krispy Kreme celebrating its 87th birthday today.

Buy a dozen donuts and get a second for 87 cents (Friday only).

https://www.krispykreme.com/offers/birthday

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, July 12, 2024

Hope Presbyterian Church (Peace Haven) in Winston-Salem = 10am – 2:30pm

Bermuda Run Country Club = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NEW: HanesBrands is helping parents and students get ready for back-to-school with a five-day warehouse sale of Champion apparel, footwear and accessories. The 5-day-sale will take place next week Thursday – Sunday (July 18-22) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. *All items $10 or less -and there will be daily doorbuster deals.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?

Do you have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh?

You can check to see if the state has any unclaimed cash under your name using the link at https://www.nccash.com/ As of July 8, the state Treasurer’s office has almost $1.3 billion dollars in the unclaimed property fund.

The cost of a first-class forever stamp is going up a nickel to 73 cents this

Sunday (July 14). Prices for postcards and metered letters will also increase.

Mad House. Seven weeks left as Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season resumes this Saturday evening with racing in all 4 divisions, double points. https://journalnow.com/sports

Minor League (local) Baseball: Battle of I-40 (July edition)

Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash thru the Weekend.

First pitch at 6:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday (July 14) at 2pm.

www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

Team USA is officially set. Nearly 600 athletes who will represent the United States across 31 different sports in Paris at the end of the month. Team USA will feature athletes from 46 states and the District of Columbia. Age range: 16 to almost 60.

*The Paris Olympic Games run July 26 to August 11.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2024/07/10/meet-team-usa-paris-olympics/74332156007/

‘The Lion King’ turns 30 years old this year.

Traffic Alert in Davie County: Roundabout construction

Hwy 158 at Farmington Road is now CLOSED. The intersection (with a new Roundabout) should be back open early August 2024. https://www.daviecountync.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1468

Update in south Texas. Half a million Houston-area homes and businesses may not have their power restored until next week. Currently, over 1 million power customers in southeast Texas – mainly between Galveston and north Houston – are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall last Monday.

*Relief crews with several organizations including Samaritan’s Purse are now on the ground helping with clean-up efforts. Pray as they meet the physical and spiritual needs.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/12/weather/houston-texas-power-outages-heat-friday/index.html

The digital age of movie-watching has claimed yet another victim.

Redbox will be shutting down it 24,000 rental kiosks after 22 years. It’s parent company (Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment) has now filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a move toward liquidating its assets, according to the Wall Street Journal.

https://nypost.com/2024/07/12/business/redbox-shutting-down-24k-kiosks-after-parent-company-chicken-soup-for-the-soul-entertainment-bankruptcy-filing/

Election 2024. In a high-stakes solo news conference last night, President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to running for reelection, brushing aside concerns about his cognitive health. This comes as a growing number of Democrats urge him to step aside. https://www2.cbn.com/news/politics/vice-president-trump-biden-flubs-solo-news-conference-85-percent-dems-say-hes-too-old

AT&T data breach. The telephone numbers of “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers were part of a massive data breach in mid-to-late 2022, the telecom company revealed today. https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/12/business/att-customers-massive-breach/index.html

Guilford County’s dispatch center will utilize AI (or artificial intelligence) on non-emergency calls. The hope is that AI will take some of the workload off 911 dispatchers. Officials suggest that it may take over a year to implement the upgraded technology. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-metro-911-artificial-intelligence-hexagon-technology-greensboro-first-responder-emergency-management/83-e1aa5e21-2f75-426d-a3b3-1fee76c9e129The