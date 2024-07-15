Monday News for July 15, 2024

HOT-HAZY-HUMID: Extreme heat for the Piedmont Triad thru Wednesday. The Dog Days of Summer continue. Record HIGH for today is 97 degrees.

#1 = Stay hydrated. Drinking water is the most important thing you should do during extreme hot weather to avoid dehydration. And avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day. More Summer Safety Tips on the News Blog: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

The *EWG Healthy Living App compares sunscreen effect (and much more).

*EWG is Environmental Working Group https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting.

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds.

And operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, July 15, 2024

Adams Farm Community Church (Mackay Road) Jamestown = 2:30pm – 7pm

The Summit Church: Kernersville location (on High Point Road) = 2:30pm – 7pm.

*Enjoy a Coke float or Root Beer Float after you donate at the Summit Church!

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The cost of a first-class forever stamp is now 73 cents. Sunday marks the seventh jump in “forever” stamp prices since the start of 2019. Prices for postcards and metered letters have also increased. https://www.11alive.com/article/news/nation-world/stamp-prices-increase-again-this-weekend-how-much-forever-stamps-will-cost/507-c902c71b-4262-4434-9e53-dd0dbee94a6b#:.

No more personal checks accepted? Starting today, Target stores will not be accepting personal checks as payment, citing that not as many people are writing checks. www.cbsnews.com/news/target-checks-july-15-no-longer-accepted/

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

You can check to see if the state has any unclaimed cash under your name using the link at https://www.nccash.com/ As of July 8, the state Treasurer’s office has almost $1.3 billion dollars in the unclaimed property fund.

We LOVE VBS. Six in 10 Americans say they went to VBS growing up and most of us had a great time, according to a new survey from Lifeway Research.

* 7 in 10 parents say they would let their child attend VBS this summer – if invited! https://research.lifeway.com/2018/05/24/even-if-they-dont-go-to-church-americans-still-love-vbs/?

Really Big Sale. HanesBrands hosting a 5-day warehouse sale of Champion apparel, footwear and accessories happening at the end of the week = Thursday – Sunday (July 18-22) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. *All items $10 or less. https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?

Animation still tops at the Summer Box Office

‘Despicable Me 4’ remains at #1 after its second week with ‘Inside Out 2’ dropping to #3.

https://www.thewrap.com/despicable-me-4-scores-44-6-million-in-2nd-box-office-weekend/

*‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ Inspired by a true story still in the Top 10 after its second weekend. ‘Sound of Hope’ shares the story of an East Texas pastor and his wife encouraging their congregation to ‘foster’ +70 kids in their small community of Possum Trot, Texas. ‘Sound of Hope’ in theaters NOW across the Piedmont Triad.

https://www.angel.com/movies/sound-of-hope-the-story-of-possum-trot

Update from southeast Texas. Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses around the Houston area are still without power, a week after Hurricane Beryl made landfall last Monday.https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/14/us/texas-houston-hurricane-beryl-damage/index.html

TIP: Items you should NOT leave in a hot vehicle…

Medicines, water bottles, aerosol cans, sun glasses and sunscreen.

*According to The Weather Channel, when the outside temperature is 90 degrees, the interior of your car can reach 109 degrees after 10 minutes and 124 degrees after only 30 minutes. That’s one hot car. https://www.ciginsurance.com/agency/hotcar/

New this morning: Election 2024: The Republican National Convention kicks off today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the GOP will formally nominate former president Trump as their Republican candidate.

-Trump is expected to announce his running mate later Monday, according to Fox News!

-When will Trump speak at the RNC convention? The presidential nominee traditionally speaks on the last night of the convention (Thursday), and the VP nominee will speak on Wednesday. https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/rnc-republican-national-convention-07-15-24/index.html

*A call for unity? Former President Trump arrived in Milwaukee this morning following an assassination attempt during an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (located 35 miles north of Pittsburgh). The FBI continues its investigation into the shooting that grazed the former president. One rally attendee was killed and at least two others were wounded. The 20-year-old gunman was killed by Secret Service agents moments later.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-rally-assassination-attempt-db24c5bfbbe7d09fa2437c3c836bb434

What about those now famous photos from the Trump event on Saturday?

Professional photo journalists – Doug Mills, Anna Moneymaker and Evan Vucci – give their reflections on covering LIVE events and remaining in the zone when things go awry. https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2024/07/politics/photographers-trump-shooting-cnnphotos/

Election 2024: GOP Platform ‘softens language’ on marriage and abortion.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/pence-calls-rnc-platform-changes-on-abortion-a-profound-disappointment/

Democratic National Convention happening in Chicago (August 19-22, 2024).

https://demconvention.com/

“The forces of hate and violence must not be allowed to gain their victory—not just in our society but in our hearts. Nor must we respond to hate with more hate. This is a time of coming together…” -Billy Graham, sharing words of encouragement after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995