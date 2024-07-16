Tuesday News for July 16, 2024

The Triad hit a record HIGH of 99 degrees on Monday afternoon at PTI airport. The Dog Days of Summer continue!

Hotter on the Inside. When the outside temperature is 90 degrees, the interior of your car can reach 109 degrees after 10 minutes and 124 degrees after only 30 minutes, according to the Weather Channel. https://www.ciginsurance.com/agency/hotcar/

Items you should NOT leave in a hot vehicle include medicines, water bottles, aerosol cans, sun glasses and sunscreen.

Accelerated success. North Carolina’s Medicaid Expansion Program has enrolled close to half a million people in just 7 months. The original goal was to enroll 600,000 people in the Medicaid expansion over two years… https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/north-carolinas-medicaid-expansion-program-enrolled-500000-people-111887546

Atrium Health and Cone Health confirmed Monday the healthcare systems have reached a settlement that will allow Atrium-affiliate Wake Forest Baptist to open a $246 million dollar hospital at Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro. Construction is slated to begin in June 2027, with an open date at the 36-bed hospital on Jan. 1, 2029.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/health-care/atrium-cone-settlement-hospital-greensboro-health-lawsuit/article_d1bb7aea-42d9-11ef-92bd-07494f466242.htm

Really Big Sale. HanesBrands hosting a 5-day warehouse sale of Champion apparel, footwear and accessories later this week, Thursday thru Monday (July 18-22) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. *All items $10 or less. https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?

Garlic and onions? Basil, sage, and rosemary? What about Grapefruit?

These are foods that experts suggest help repel mosquitoes. If you really want to keep mosquitoes away, experts suggest wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants. And liberal amounts of insect repellent. But if you want to kick things up a notch, it doesn’t hurt to add some basil, grapefruit, and garlic to your diet, too.

https://www.foodandwine.com/foods-that-repel-mosquitoes-8671461

Milestone: Samaritan Ministries served its 5 millionth meal this morning.

Founded back in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

*Volunteers served the first meal (vegetable soup) on March 2, 1981, to 26 guests.

*The average number of guests served daily in 2024 = 344

The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need in our community.

For more information, visit samaritanforsyth.org.

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

You can check to see if the state has any unclaimed cash under your name using the link at https://www.nccash.com/

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Stratford Road will be closed to through traffic between Georgia Avenue and Warwick Road today (July 16) and Wednesday (July 17) between 9am and 4pm for water system improvements. Detours will be in place. Info at www.cityofws.org/citylink

Amazon Prime Day

Actually, it’s a 2-day event happening Today + Wednesday (July 16-17).

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member, but can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page (if you haven’t been a member in the past 12 months). https://www.amazon.com/primeday?linkCode=ll2&tag=ne

Yes, there are all kinds of deals across all product categories during it’s 2-day Prime Day event. But, what should I buy (and skip) during Prime Day 2024

What to buy during Amazon’s Prime Day

Tech: Think earbuds, tablets and bluetooth speakers,.

Apparel: 46% of shoppers say they’re looking for sales on clothing, shoes and accessories, according to a 2024 survey by RetailMeNot.

School Supplies

Essentials: Think cleaning supplies, pet products and household goods.

What to ‘skip’ on Prime Day

Toys and gaming consoles: Winter holidays offer better deals

Furniture and large appliances: Big ticket home items see the best discounts during long holiday weekends like Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.

Wait on TV’s: Black Friday and pre-super bowl deals are best.

Source: NBC News https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/prime-day-2024-what-to-buy-ncna1306067

Loneliness is now a public health threat so severe that it’s on par with smoking and obesity. Loneliness increases the risk of physical ailments like heart disease, dementia, and stroke plus mental ones, including depression, anxiety, and suicide. Loneliness was a serious problem in America before the pandemic, but the COVID-19-related shut-downs made loneliness “exponentially worse.”

Experts suggest two of the top ways to battling loneliness: minimizing screen time while maximizing in-person interactions.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/health/top-psychiatrist-says-go-back-church-loneliness-now-major-us-health-threat

Election 2024: Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Donald Trump has chosen J.D. Vance – a senator from Ohio and as his running mate.

Vance (a former harsh critic of Trump) will speak at the RNC on Wednesday.

Trump will speak on Thursday. www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/jd-vance-trump-vp-candidate/

Republican National Convention: July 15 – July 18 (M-Th) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

https://gopconvention2024.com/

One minute and 57 seconds…?

Attendees at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania noticed a gunman on the roof of a nearby building – nearly two minutes before the shots were fired – during the attempted assassination attempt of former President Trump. *See a visual timeline .

BTW: Snipers were stationed inside the building that the 20-year-old shooter scaled.

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-assassination-shot-07-16-24/index.html