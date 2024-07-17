Wednesday News for July 17, 2024

The Dog Days of Summer continue but rain chances are going up.

Today is National Hot Dog day!! Americans eat about 7 billion hot dogs per year. It’s official, a hotdog on a bun is NOT a sandwich, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. And the #1 condiment on a hotdog = mustard. https://hot-dog.org/

Amazon Prime Day (Day #2) July 16-17.

What should I buy (and skip) during Prime Day 2024?

What to buy during Amazon’s Prime Day

Tech: Think earbuds, tablets and bluetooth speakers,.

Apparel: 46% of shoppers say they’re looking for sales on clothing, shoes and accessories, according to a 2024 survey by RetailMeNot.

School Supplies

Essentials: Think cleaning supplies, pet products and household goods.

What to ‘skip’ on Prime Day

Toys and gaming consoles: Winter holidays offer better deals

Furniture and large appliances: Big ticket home items see the best discounts during long holiday weekends like Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.

Wait on TV’s: Black Friday and pre-super bowl deals are best.

Source: NBC News https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/prime-day-2024-what-to-buy-ncna1306067

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member, but can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page (if you haven’t been a member in the past 12 months). https://www.amazon.com/primeday?linkCode=ll2&tag=ne

Grammy-nominated singer /songwriter Ingrid Andress is entering ‘rehab’ after her ‘difficult to watch’ rendition of the national anthem during Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby went viral…because it was so bad.“I was (intoxicated Monday night). I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much…” https://2wsb.tv/3Y4G03S

*Please pray for this young lady truly gets the help she needs!

Coming soon? The Winston-Salem Journal confirming (as well as WBFJ listener ‘Meg’) that a Cook Out will soon fill the former Habit Burger restaurant location near the Publix at Peace Haven Village shopping center in Clemmons. Cook Out currently has 29 Triad locations across the Triad. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/cook-out-finally-commits-to-long-anticipated-clemmons-location/article_f7ef3fac-4136-11ef-90fd-6710e25272ae.html#

Big Sale. Beginning this Thursday at noon, HanesBrands is hosting a 5-day warehouse sale of Champion apparel, footwear and accessories at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. *All items $10 or less. The sale is happening Thursday (July 17) – Monday (July 22). HOURS: Thursday: noon to 7 p.m…Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m…Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m….Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. …Monday (July 22): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Stratford Road will be closed to through traffic between Georgia Avenue and Warwick Road again today (July 17) between 9am and 4pm for water system improvements. Detours will be in place. Info at www.cityofws.org/citylink