Monday News for August 12, 2024

Reminder: Yellow buses on the Highway today.

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine. Reduce speed in those school zones!!

Back-to-School time: First Day for Students today (Aug 12)

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County

Lexington City

Surry County

Rowan / Salisbury

Patrick County Schools in Virginia

Forsyth Academy

Impact Prep Christian Academy

Union Grove Christian

Hayworth Christian

New mobile phone policy for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Cellphones, and other electronic devices, must remain out of sight during the school day for students in elementary and middle schools. *High school students may use their phones during lunch.

Are you ready for some (High School) football?

First games in all High School sports will begin this week, with area High School football teams beginning their seasons on Friday, August 23.

State championships for football will be held Dec. 13-14. All other sports will hold state championships in late October or early November.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 12, 2024

Oak Ridge Methodist Church in Oak Ridge = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE. Hospital needs are outpacing the number of donations coming in. The American Red Cross revealing that blood supplies have fallen more than 25% since July 1st (hence the summer slump in donation). Schedule your appointment TODAY!

Stargazing opportunities this week…

*The PEAK of the Perseid meteor shower will be late tonight (around midnight).

*Jupiter and Mars will be shining bright. The best viewing will be in the eastern sky, toward constellation Taurus, before daybreak Tuesday and Wednesday.

*And there will be a ‘supermoon’ on August 19…



*Fall officially begins September 22, just 42 days away.

Pumpkin spice will arrive sooner than that!!!!!!!

The Summer Games in Paris are complete with Sunday’s final ceremonies.

Now, all the attention is on LA in 2028. Los Angeles will host the Summer Games.

What to expect: Lacrosse, cricket, as well as baseball and softball are set to make their Olympic return to L.A. 2028. Flag football and squash are set to make first-time Olympic appearances. But 'breaking' or break dancing WILL NOT make the cut for L.A., and boxing may not either?????

BIG thank you to all of our First Responders…

“Huge thank you to the City of Greensboro Fire Department for assisting in multiple water rescue calls late Friday night!”

14- water rescues (between 10:14 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning)

24- flooding incidents

2- calls involving trees on houses

Fire crews also assisted in 20 evacuations from homes and vehicles.

Yes, we got A LOT of rain from Tropical Storm Debby last Thursday…

Over 7″ in Rural Hall. Over 6″ in Denton. PTI in Greensboro officially had over 4 inches.

*Last Thursday was our wettest day in the Triad since October 11, 2018 with 4.13″

Source: News 2 WFMY (Christian Morgan)

Praying for those living in Eastern North Carolina.

Many are still dealing with flooding problems from Debby.

Reason: All that rain has led to major ‘water ran off’ into rivers and streams that are already saturated with rain from July! The Lumber River in Lumberton crested almost two feet above its major flood stage. The Tar River at Louisburg surpassed its major flood stage for the first time since Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw was at 16 feet and still rising, with a peak expected on Tuesday morning — a full seven days after the rain from Debby started falling.