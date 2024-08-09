SUN@5: Greater Things Outreach Center

Greater Things Outreach Center in Welcome has expanded into a community of churches, businesses, and concerned citizens, dedicated to fighting hunger and spreading the love of God throughout Davidson County.

Verne chats with Susan Sayour, Executive Director with Greater Things Outreach Center in Welcome.

Greater Things Outreach Center serves and feeds around 900 individuals and families monthly. And that number continues to grow. Volunteers come together to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of those in need in Davidson county.

https://gtocfood.org/

Call for more information or to volunteer: (336) 619-0171

“…whoever believes in Me will also do the works that I am doing. They will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. John 14:12

Greater Things Outreach Center in Welcome is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for August 2024

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 11, 2024)