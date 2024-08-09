Friday News for August 09, 2024

Hot…Hazy…Humid for the weekend.

*Fall officially begins September 22…45 days away!

Clean-up continues for many residents across the Piedmont Triad

Post Tropical Cyclone DEBBY is rapidly picking up speed as it moves through Pennsylvania today and then into New England. Flood warnings have been posted for upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Saturday.

Power Outages Locally (as of 10am Friday): Roughly 3,000 people without power this morning across the Triad, most outages in Guilford and Stokes counties

Back-to-School (Friday)

Salem Christian Academy in DOBSON (FIRST DAY FOR STUDENTS)

*No school on Friday for Millennium Charter Academy in Mt Airy.

First Day for Students on Monday (Aug 12)

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County

Lexington City

Surry County

Rowan / Salisbury

Patrick County Schools in Virginia

Union Grove Christian

Hayworth Christian

Forsyth Academy

Impact Prep Christian Academy

Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro

First tee time (for first round play) was at 9:50am this morning.

Play could extend into Monday due to Thursday’s postponement due to Debby.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, August 9, 2024

The Victory Center on National Hwy in Thomasville = 2pm – 6pm

Yadkinville UMC on West Main Street = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE. Hospital needs are outpacing the number of donations coming in. The American Red Cross revealing that blood supplies have fallen more than 25% since July 1st (hence the summer slump in donation). Schedule your appointment TODAY!

Big Lots closing up to 300 locations nationwide part of a restructuring initiative.

In North Carolina, the Big Lots location in Jefferson (20 miles north of Boone) will close. Other Big Lots locations in the Piedmont Triad will remain open!

https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/business/jefferson-big-lots-store-one-of-6-set-to-close-in-nc/article_58c94572-

Election 2024. Presidential candidate debate. Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate on ABC on September 10. Details to follow…

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/08/politics/trump-debate-harris-september/index.html

Racing at the Mad House with just three weeks left in the season.

Two 50-lap Modified races will be featured this Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium. Gates open at 6pm. Racing at 8pm. More Information at https://bowmangrayracing.com/

UPDATE from Thursday: Summer Games in Paris

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashes world record and makes history. The 25-year-old superstar won the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in a world record time of 50.37 seconds.

Team USA men’s basketball advances to Olympic gold medal game

They will now take on France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2024/08/06/paris-olympics-live-updates-results/74190985007/

They DON’T make them like they use to???

American skateboarder Nyjah Huston who won ‘bronze’ for the USA in the Men’s Street event last week has been wearing and showing off his prize…that bronze medallion.

However, the medal is no longer looking as ‘new’. It actually is discolored, chipped and peeling. In an Instagram video, the 29 year old showing the medal looking battered suggesting that “so the medals look great when they are brand new”.

https://www.adelaidenow.com.au/sport/olympics/looking-rough-usa-skateboarder-shares-shocking-condition-of-olympic-medal/news-story/f928bc899e1b173726087084872fb576

“Don’t store up treasures here on earth, where moths eat them and rust destroys them, and where thieves break in and steal. Store your treasures in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves do not break in and steal.

Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will be also…”

Matthew 6:19-21 NLT

I’ve won GOLD, I want a pet?

Win an Olympic gold medal and some might want a new car or a new phone from their parents or sponsors. But for 14-year-old Arisa Trew, she had a different gift in mind.

Trew, who won skateboarding gold in the women’s park event last week (becoming Australia’s youngest ever Olympic champion), revealed that she’d asked her parents for a pet duck if she won the Olympic title. What does someone do with a pet duck? Well, Arisa already has some ideas in mind. “I’m going to take the duck to the skate park as well and take it on walks.” Why not!?

https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/paris-olympics-news-2024-08-07/index.html

For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it.

1 Timothy 6:7