Thursday News for August 08, 2024

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on – make sure your lights are ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Flash Flood Warning continues for the Piedmont Triad through 4pm. Heavy rainfall over a short amount of time is causing localized flooding.

Wind Advisory for portions of the western Piedmont including Davie and Rowan through mid-afternoon. *15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

NOON update: Tropical Storm Debby is slowly moving through central North Carolina, on a northward path – literally up Highway 220 (74) from Rockingham and traveling through Greensboro around 8pm this evening.

Local emergency management officials reporting major flooding with Debby dumping up to 4 inches of rain already across the Piedmont Triad -with an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain still possible through this evening!

*Never drive into a flooded area. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

Debby is causing scattered power outages across the Piedmont Triad.

NOON: Duke Energy reporting around 25,000 without power across Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington and Salisbury.

Traffic Alert (Rural Hall)

A natural gas leak was reported off Westinghouse Road in Forsyth County.

Westinghouse Road is blocked between Highway 52 and Tobaccoville Road.

*Winston-Salem Journal

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED: Tropical storm weather has prompted Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to CANCEL today’s open houses for elementary school students. Some schools in the district were without power this morning.

*First day for WS/FC students is this Monday (Aug 12). https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/debby-schools-open-house-canceled/article_642b6a40-55a2-11ef-80ad-6b05afb19af0.html

SPORTS: No golf today at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Thanks to Tropical Storm Debby, the first round of the Wyndham Championship has been postponed till Friday morning. Tee times TBD…

https://journalnow.com/sports/wyndham-championship-first-round-postponed-at-sedgefield-country-club/article_812d1a78-559b-11ef-84e0-cff6a275dc81.html

EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE

Hospital needs are outpacing the number of donations coming in.

The American Red Cross revealing that blood supplies have fallen more than 25% since July 1st (hence the summer slump in donation). Schedule your appointment TODAY!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, August 8, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (main hospital) = 9:30am – 3pm

Premier Imaging in High Point = 11am – 3pm

Habitat Davie ReStore on Hwy 158 in Advance = 12:30 – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Back-to-School: First day for students…delayed??

Surry County (First day for students, now Monday)

Today and Friday will be optional teacher workdays

Rowan / Salisbury schools (Friday?)

Today is an optional workday for staff.

A decision about Friday will be made later this afternoon.

Salem Christian Academy in DOBSON (Friday?)

NO school today (Aug 8) for both students and staff.

A decision for Friday will be made later this afternoon.

Patrick County Schools in Virginia (First day for students – Monday)

Today and Friday are virtual workdays for staff

Davidson County (Staff)

All activities at all Davidson County Schools are cancelled for TODAY (August 8).

Optional workday for all staff. NO classes for students at Davidson Early College High School and Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy.

Tropical Storm Debby is slowly pushing through North Carolina after making a SECOND landfall earlier this morning.

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Wilson County (35 miles southeast of Raleigh) with heavy damage to a middle school, a church and multiple homes. Damage has also been reported in Pitt County from a tornado. https://abc11.com/live-updates/hurricane-debby-live-updates-nc-radar-shows-rain-bands-tropical-storm-tracking-raleigh-durham-north-carolina/15150981/

Since crashing into Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, Debby has dumped more than a foot of rain over parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. As Debby moves North, potentially dangerous heat is expected across the region in the coming days, threatening to complicate the recovery process.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/08/weather/tropical-storm-debby-landfall-forecast-thursday/index.html

STUDY: Want beautiful, healthy skin – grab some Carrots.

New research finds that carrots aren’t just good for vision, they also do wonders for your skin. The new study presented at the NUTRITION 2024 conference, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, found that snacking on a bag of baby carrots three times a week increased the levels of skin carotenoids in young adults.

High skin carotenoid levels have a link to increased antioxidant protection and a lower risk for chronic diseases — including cancer and heart disease.

A high carotenoid level also boosts a person’s immune function.

https://studyfinds.org/baby-carrots-beautiful-skin/?fbclid=