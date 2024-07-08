Monday News for July 08, 2024

Above normal temperatures will continue across the Triad through mid-week. Expect temperatures at 90 degrees or above through Wednesday – with that heat index closer to 100 (feel like temp) during the afternoons. The hot weather can increase the risk of heat related illnesses.

Record breaking heat. Raleigh hit 106 degrees last Friday, breaking a previous record, according to the National Weather Service. *California’s Death Valley National Park hit 129° over the weekend, breaking the daily record of 127°F set back in July 2007. Tens of millions of people across the US are now under heat alerts as authorities brace for more dangerous heat this week. CNN

Update: Hurricane Beryl (barrel) making landfall along the southern tip of Texas earlier this morning as a Category 1 storm. As of noon: Beryl now a Tropical storm has knocked out power to 2 million customers in south Texas, mainly in the Houston area which has been hit with extreme wind, rain as well as major flooding this morning.

*Portions of east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are currently under a Tornado watch…

Live updates from CNN: www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-beryl-category-5-storm-jamaica-07-02-24/index.html

Pray for those that help in the name of Jesus…

Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted 50-tons of relief supplies, along with disaster and medical personnel, to serve three Caribbean island nations including Jamaica. Many communities in the Caribbean are still without electricity, access to clean water, and basic medical care. A number of residents are also without homes or other shelter. www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-beryl-response/

Unsung Hero (movie) releases on DVD and Blu-Ray this Tuesday (July 9).

*Including never-before-seen deleted scenes as well as some audio commentaries and more!

Animation rules at the Summer Box Office…

‘Despicable Me 4’ landing at #1 during its first weekend in theaters.

‘Inside Out 2 (#2) has already brought in over a billion dollars worldwide.

www.cinemablend.com/movies/box-office/despicable-me-4-rules-july-4-weekend-summer-2024-box-office

*‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ is a film focusing on fostering making the TOP 10 (at #7) during its opening weekend.

Inspired by a true story. ‘Sound of Hope’ shares the story of an East Texas pastor and his wife encouraging their congregation to ‘foster’ +70 kids in their small community of Possum Trot, Texas.

‘Sound of Hope’ in theaters NOW across the Piedmont Triad.

https://www.angel.com/movies/sound-of-hope-the-story-of-possum-trot

Christmas in July? Dallas Jenkins, the creator of “The Chosen,” just released the trailer for his upcoming holiday movie, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” set to release November 8th in theaters.

The book — and the upcoming movie — chronicles the lives of the Herdman family (with six children). The setting: A church Christmas play with a

stressed-out director and unruly kids. Could it be a BLESSING in disguise?

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-creator-dallas-jenkins-debuts-trailer-holiday-movie-best-christmas

The cost of a first-class forever stamp will soon go up a nickel to 73 cents.

Prices for postcards and metered letters will also increase on July 14.

Summer Covid Surge? CDC data suggests that Covid-19 infections are growing in at least 38 states, with levels ‘especially high’ in the West and in the South, according to the CDC. https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/28/health/covid-summer-wave/index.html

According to a nationwide wastewater surveillance network, the summer Covid wave started weeks earlier than last summer’s wave. https://data.wastewaterscan.org/tracker

Traffic Update in Winston-Salem: Knollwood Street at Thruway Shopping Center

One lane will be CLOSED this week (9:30am – 3:30pm) between Stratford Road and Salem Parkway (Bus 40 ) near the Chick-Fil-A rebuild area. Expect delays thru July 15.

Davie County: Roundabout construction

Hwy 158 at Farmington Road will CLOSE on Tuesday (July 9) for about a month.

*tentative reopening date will be Friday (Aug 2). Source: Davie County Enterprise-Record

Keeping you and your family safe this summer!

#1 = Stay hydrated. Drinking water is the most important thing you should do during hot weather to avoid dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Remember your outdoor pets. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Additional Summer Safety Tips: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Change air filters regularly.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

The Lord says…

‘Watch for the new thing I am going to do.

It is happening already–you can see it now! I will make a road through the wilderness and give you streams of water (in the dessert).”

-Isaiah 43:19 Good News Translation